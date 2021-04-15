Global Algae Market is expected to reach $1,583.46 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Algae Market include Affinity Energy & Health, Algae Systems LLC, Algae Tec, Corbion N.V., Algenol, Algix, Dao Energy, LLC, Diversified Energy Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products, Kai BioEnergy Corp., Kent BioEnergy Corporation., LiveFuels, Inc, Phycal LLC, Pond Biofuels Incorporated, Sapphire Energy, Inc., and Solazyme, Inc.

Increasing demand for algae in the plastic industry to manufacture biodegradable plastic is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, lack of coordination among the research organization and microalgae producers are hampering the market growth.

Algae are photosynthetic eukaryotic organisms that grow in aquatic climates and use light and carbon dioxide (CO2) in order to create biomass. The complex and largest marine algae are called seaweeds. The algae consist of chloroplast, which is similar to cyanobacteria in structure. Algae have its wide applications in agar, nutrition, alginates, fertilizer, energy source, pigments, and bioremediation.

Based on the product type, the macro algae segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is used in most foods. The macroalgae consist of more fiber than microalgae.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it invests heavily in the R&D sector for the development of new and innovative food and beverage. This is projected of fuel the demand for algae in the region.

Cultivation Technologies Covered:

• Closed Fermenter Systems Cultivation Technology

• Closed Photo Bioreactor Cultivation Technology

• Open Pond Cultivation Technology

• Raceway Pond Cultivation Technology

Product Types Covered:

• Macroalgae

• Microalgae

Applications Covered:

• Aviation Sector

• Bioplastics

• DHA Production

• Marine Sector

• Road Transport

• Food & Beverages

• Nutraceutical

• Cosmetics

• Animal and Fish Feed

• Waste Water Treatment

• Biofuel

• Fertilizer

• Specialty Chemicals and Polymers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

