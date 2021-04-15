Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market is expected to reach $3,349.59 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Chlorinated Paraffins Market include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Makwell Group, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Flow Tech Group of Industries, Qualice, LLC, NCP Chlorchem, KLJ Group, United Group, Dalian JX Chem-Industrial Corp, JSC Kaustik, Caffaro Industries, Dover Chemical, Handy Chemical Corporation Ltd, Altair Chimica SpA, Quimica del Cinca, S.A., INOVYN, INEOS Chlor, and LEUNA-Tenside GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing automotive sector and rising demand for products with PVC content. However, stringent regulations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chlorinated-paraffins-market/request-sample

Chlorinated paraffin is obtained by synthesis of chlorine gas unbranched paraffin fractions at the temperature range of about 80–100°C. It is used as secondary plasticizers for polyvinyl chloride and is expected to moderately replace primary plasticizers shortly. Chlorinated paraffin offers advantages such as flame retardancy and low -temperature strength as well as increases the flexibility of the materials.

By application, the metal working fluids segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for extreme pressure additives for the machining of difficult-to-machine materials.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chlorinated-paraffins-market

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the significant development in the application of the lubricating additives in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chlorinated-paraffins-market

Grades Covered:

• Long-Chain (C17-C30+) (H-Grade)

• Mid-Chain (C14-C17)(M-Grade)

• Short-Chain (C10-C13) (L-Grade)

Product Types Covered:

• < 40% Chlorine Content

• 40%-50% Chlorine Content

• 50%-60% Chlorine Content

• 60%-70% Chlorine Content

• >70% Chlorine Content

Applications Covered:

• Adhesives

• Lubricating Additives

• Polymeric Material

• Metal Working Fluids

• Sealants

• Plastic Additives/Plasticizers in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Flame Retardants

• Mastics

• Miscellaneous

Types Covered:

• CP-42

• CP-52

• CP-70

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Paints & Coatings

• Textile & Leather

• Rubber

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com