Global Industrial Inertial Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Inertial Systems Market include Aeron, Honeywell, Ixblue, L3 Communications, Lord Microstain, MEMSIC, Moog, Sagem, SBG Systems, Systron Donner, Systron Donner Inertial, Trimble Navigation, Tyndall, Vectornav Technologies, and Xsens.

The rise of unmanned vehicles in both defense and civilian applications is propelling market growth. However, integration drift error is a major concern in the navigation system which is likely to hamper the market growth.

An inertial navigation system is a navigation aid that uses a computer, rotation sensors, motion sensors, and infrequently magnetic sensors (magnetometers) to constantly calculate by dead reckoning the position, the orientation, and the velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for exterior references.

Based on the equipment, the inertial measurement units segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high-performance IMUs offers a well-known upgrade in terms of performance, accuracy, and effectiveness over the traditional forms of inertial navigation systems. The appearance of MEMS-based IMUs enables a wider adoption in defense-based applications.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the new-found shale resources in the United States and an increasing number of oil and gas projects in Canada are expected to drive the demand for communication equipment in the region.

Equipments Covered:

• Accelerometers

• Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (GPS/INS)

• Gyroscopes

• Inertial Measurement Units

• Multi-Axis Sensors

Types Covered:

• Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG)

• Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (Fog)

• Mechanical

• Microelectromechanical System (MEMS)

• Vibrating GYRO

Applications Covered:

• Land

• Marine

• Subsea

• Aerospace

• Tactical

• Commercial

• Mobile Mapping

• Antenna Tracking

• Machine Control

End Users Covered:

• Civil Aviation

• Defense

• Energy & Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Industrial Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

