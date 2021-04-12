Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market is expected to reach $4.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Radiator Fan Market include Valeo SA, USUI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Electronics Devices & Storage Corporation, Suzhou Yilli Technology Co. Ltd., AVID Technology Limited, BorgWarner Inc., Multi-Wing International a/s, Horton Holdings Inc., Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co. Ltd., FLEXXAIRE, Ebm-Papst, Delta Radiator Fan Ltd., CalsonicKansei North America Inc., Bergstorm Climate Con troll Systems, SPAL Automotive, AMETEK Inc., Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd., and Denso Corporation.

Rise in adoption of electronic systems in modern vehicles, technological advancements in the automotive industry and rising demand for fuel efficiency are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost is hampering the growth of the market.

The radiator fan is an integral component of the radiator assembly. The main function of the radiator fan is to move air over radiator fins to decrease the temperature of the coolant flowing through the fins. The fan is actuated using the radiator cooling fan motor and is anticipated to produce more competence result due to the consistent regulation of blades regardless of the natural flow of the air inside the radiator.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in passenger vehicles sales across the globe such as rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and decrease in bank interest rates.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry, increasingly focusing on optimizing the performance of the vehicles because of stringent government guidelines and mounting environmental concerns, and rising vehicle production as well as sales of electric vehicles in China.

Materials Covered:

• Composite

• Steel

• Plastics

• Copper

• Aluminium

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Radiator Fan Types Covered:

• Electric

• Mechanical

Sales Channels Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

