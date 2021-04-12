Global Omega 3 PUFA Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Omega 3 PUFA Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arista Industries, BASF SE, Biosearch Life, Cargill, Incorporated, Clover Corporation Ltd, Corbion NV , Croda International Plc, Denemoga Polaris, Epax , GC Rieber, KD Pharma Group, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc, Omega Protein Corporation, Pharma Marine AS and Royal DSM.

Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with omega 3 PUFA and an increase in its application in the industrial sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high costs of omega-3 PUFA are hampering the market growth.

Omega3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that are extensively spread in nature and form an important element in the constituents of animal lipid metabolism, human diet and physiology. There are three classes of polyunsaturated fatty acids which includes omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids.

Based on the sources, the plant segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing preference of vegetarian population to consume products that contain ingredients or components derived from plant sources.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the strong manufacturing base, rising middle-class population, disposable income, and health awareness.

Types Covered:

• Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

• Docosahexanoic acid (DHA)

• Eicosapentanoic acid (EPA)

• Stearidonic Acid (SDA)a

• Heneicosapentaenoic Acid

Oil Compositions Covered:

• Phospholipid

• Ethyl Ester

Sources Covered:

• Plant

• Marine

Forms Covered:

• Capsules

• Oils

• Powder

Concentrations Covered:

• High Concentrated

• Low Concentrated

• Medium Concentrated

Manufacturing Technologies Covered:

• Concentrating Process

• Fish Oil Processing

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

• Pet Food

• Nutrition

• Dietary Supplements

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Medicines For heart Diseases

• Asthma

• Diabetes

• Cancer

• Depression

• Schizophrenia

• Menstrual Problems

• Lung Diseases

• Animal Feed

• Food and Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

