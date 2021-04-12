Global Membrane Structures Market is expected to reach $10,309.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Membrane Structures Market include Atex Membrane, Chukoh Chem, Guardtex, Heytex, Hiraoka, Jinda, Kobond, Mehler, Naizil, ObeiKan, Saint-Gobain, Sattler, Seaman Corp, Serge Ferrari, Sijia, Sika, Sioen, Taconic-AFD, Veik, Verseidag, Xinyida, and Yilong.

Rising investments in infrastructure development, rising popularity of structural membrane in commercial and recreational sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for manufacturing PVC/PTFE/and ETFE are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/membrane-structures-market/request-sample

The membrane structure is a spatial structure that is made from tensioned membranes. It is lightweight and can readily be adapted in a variety of applications such as long-span roofs, canopies, facade enclosures, and interior finishes. It uses high strength flexible membrane material and auxiliary structure to produce certain pre-tensioning stress in its interior, and thus forms a certain spatial shape under stress control. This structure has enough stiffness to resist external loads. Membrane materials have certain transmittance, which helps to reduce lightning intensity during the day and saves energy. Additionally, membrane materials have flame retardancy and high temperature resistance, which can meet the fire protection requirements.

Based on the end user, the commercial segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its plethora of applications in industrial, recreational and sports facilities, office space, infrastructure, and others. Membrane structures are used in malls, airports, and office buildings as a cost-effective alternative to facilitate additional constructions such as building facades, parking spaces, and entrances. Growing number of commercial buildings, such as malls, airports, and office spaces, spur the demand for membrane structure. Adoption of a capitalist approach, rising middle-class population, and growing internet penetration have ushered the era of global trading and international business collaborations. Multinationals companies are now building headquarters to facilitate R&D and other operations in emerging economies resulting in the expansion of airports. For instance, passenger traffic grew by around 5.2% in 2017, as per Airports Council International.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/membrane-structures-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the improving infrastructures in education and transportation, combined with economic improvement and rising foreign investments. India has the largest population, which has led to significant foreign direct investment in the education sector, further driving the demand for membrane structure. Additionally, Asia-Pacific has been one of the leading economies to provide efficient rail transport and has one of the largest metro networks worldwide. Thus, rapid developments and advances in education and transportation sectors have surged the use of membrane structures in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/membrane-structures-market

Types Covered:

• Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Sheeting

• Glass Fabric

• Polyester Fabric

Materials Covered:

• Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Film

• Polytetrafluoroethylene Fiberglass (PTFE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Translucent Polyethylene Fabric

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Applications Covered:

• Air-Supported Structures/Pneumatic Structures

• Frame Structure

• Tensile Structures

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Institutional

• Recreational

• Sports Facilities

• Transport

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com