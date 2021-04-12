Global Bullet Proof Jackets Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bullet Proof Jackets Market include Armourshield Ltd., BAE Systems, Blackhawk, Inc., Canadian Armour Ltd., EnGarde Body Armor, MKU Limited, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Sarkar Tactical Inc., VestGuard UK, Honeywell International, Inc, E.L Dupont DE Nemours & Co., BulletSafe, MARS Armor, and Compass International Corp. Ltd.

Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives for defense and other security methods, the security of soldiers and civilians, and technological advancements are fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of bulletproof jackets is restraining the market growth.

The bulletproof jacket is also known as bulletproof armours are body wears for protection primarily against bullets, along with stabbing, blasts, and others. It helps to absorb the impact of the bullets and resist it from penetrating a soldier’s body. It consists of a combination of a ballistic plate and fiber works.

Based on the product type, the soft vest segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is extensively used by law enforcement agencies and civilians. These soft bulletproof vests are also flexible, easier to wear, and lighter than the hard vests. While soft vests cannot stop very high-velocity bullets, they can stop slower bullets such as .45ACP, 00 Buckshot, .40S&W, and the other types of bullets fired up to 1,500 ft. per second.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising disposable income, along with growing inclination of government towards safety and protection of defense and civilians in countries in this region.

Product Types Covered:

• Soft Vest

• Hard Vest

• Composite Bulletproof Vest

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Stores

• E-Commerce

Applications Covered:

• Police Use

• Military Use

End Users Covered:

• Civilians

• Defense

• Law Enforcement

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

