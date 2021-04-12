Some of the key players profiled in the Progressing Cavity Pump Market include Pk Borets Ooo, Weatherford International Plc., Xylem Inc.,Apergy Corp., Circor Inc., Dover Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, J J Tech, National Oilwell Varco, Pcm Inc., Roto Pumps, Schlumberger Limited, Erich Netzsch Gmbh & Co. Holding Kg, Varisco, and Halliburton Company.

While the factors like increasing demand from water & wastewater management and infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific and suitability for handling high-viscosity fluids are propelling the market growth. However, moderate to high maintenance cost and stagnancy in the oil & gas industry are hampering the growth of the market.

A progressing cavity pump is a type of optimistic displacement pump that is also referred to as the progressing cavity pump. Furthermore, it transfers liquids via a pump through tiny and fixed-shape discrete cavities. These products are employing in fluid meters as well as pumping of viscous & shear sensitive objects.

Based on the end user, the water & wastewater management segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising need to reduce life cycle costs and develop operating margins.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the massive demand for the product across wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and chemical sectors in the countries like the U.S. Apart from this, need for upgrading water infrastructure facility & reshoring of production activities in the developed countries like the U.S. will embellish the regional market trends.

Power Rating’s Covered:

• Up to 50 HP

• 51–150 HP

• Above 150 HP

Types Covered:

• Dosing Pump

• Flanged Pump

• Food Grade

• Sanitary Progressive Cavity Pump

• Hopper Pump

• Immersion Pump

Stator Profile Types Covered:

• Standard

• Conventional

• Stator

• Long Geometry

Stage Types Covered:

• Single Stage (90-Psi)

• Double Stage (180-Psi)

• Four Stage (360-Psi)

• Eight Stage (820-Psi Rated)

End Users Covered:

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Water & Waste Management

• Oil & Gas

• Paper

• Mining

• Metering Technology

• Geothermal Power

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

