Global Self-Driving Car Market is expected to reach $441.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Self-Driving Car Market include Volvo Cars, Google Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc, General Motors Company (GM), Daimler AG, BMW, Volkswagen AG, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Valeo SA, and Audi AG.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising safety concerns, investments in digital infrastructure, and advancements in automotive technologies. However, low consumer acceptance ratio is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Self-driving cars are those cars in which human drivers are not required to take control to safely operate the vehicle. These cars combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. It can sense its environment and move safely with little or no human input.

By automation level, the level 1 segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the government across the globe are continuously working on improving the safety of the vehicles by mandating the use of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) in the vehicles.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the amendments in traffic regulations by the government to incorporate autonomous cars on public roads.

Automation Levels Covered:

• Level 0

• Level 1

• Level 2

• Level 3

• Level 4

• Level 5

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Taxi

• Ride Shares

• Ride Hail

• Public Transport

• Heavy Duty Trucks

• Civil

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Car/Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Fuels Covered:

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

• Electric

• Hybrid

Usages Covered:

• Personal Use

• On-Demand Service

End Users Covered:

• Transportation

• Defense

Types Covered:

• Semi-autonomous Cars

• Fully Autonomous Cars

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

