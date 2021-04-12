Global Rainwater Harvesting System Market is expected to reach $1.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Rainwater Harvesting System Market include Rain Harvesting Supplies Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Rainwater Harvesting System Limited, The Gulf Islands Rainwater Connection Ltd, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Graf Group, Filtracon Technology Pvt Ltd, Water Field Technologies Pvt Ltd, Kingspan Group, Heritage Tanks, Climate Inc, and WISY AG.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are decreasing freshwater volume, need to maintain continuous freshwater supply and growing demand for water for irrigation. However, the high cost of installation is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Rainwater harvesting systems are used to capture rainwater to help recharge local aquifers, thus reducing urban flooding. It can also ensure water availability in water-scarce zones. These systems include catchment areas, conveyance system, first flush, filter, storage tanks, and recharge structures.

By installation, the residential segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for water in various household applications.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increase in consumption of rainwater harvesting in various end-use applications.

Types Covered:

• Wet System

• Dry System

• Rain Barrel System

• Green Roof System

Harvesting Methods Covered:

• Under Ground Harvesting

• Above Ground Harvesting/Land-based Harvesting

• Roof-based Harvesting

Installations Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Agricultural

Service Providers Covered:

• Independent Supplier

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Sales Channels Covered:

• New Sales

• After Sales (Maintenance & Services)

Equipments Covered:

• Pump

• Filter

• Pipes

• Accessories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

