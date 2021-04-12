Global Deltamethrin Market is expected to reach $272.02 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players in Deltamethrin Market include Bayer CropScience, Tagros, Meghmani, Krishi Rasayan Group, Bharat, Gharda, Heranba, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Yangnong Chemical, and Jiangsu RedSun.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are decreasing arable land and the rise in global food consumption. However, stringent government regulation concerning the use of pesticides is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Deltamethrin is as an active ingredient used in synthetic insecticides for pest control in the world. It affects the nervous system of insects and hence it has become very popular among the pest control operators in various parts of the world. It finds a lot of application in agricultural uses. It is also used to eliminate a wide range of pests in the house.
By end user, the insecticides segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as deltamethrin belongs to the category of mildly toxic pesticides.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the improvements in agricultural activities and infrastructure in the developing nations of this region.
Products Covered:
• Powder/Granule Deltamethrin
• Liquid Deltamethrin
Types of Deltamethrin Covered:
• Deltamethrin Suspension Concentrate (SC)
• Deltamethrin Emulsifiable Concentrate (EC)
• Deltamethrin Ultra Low Volume (ULV)
• Deltamethrin Wettable Powder (WP)
Sales Channels Covered:
• Indirect Channels
• Direct Channels
Applications Covered:
• Kill Pests in the Farm
• Kill Pests Where People Live At
End Users Covered:
• Food & Beverages
• Medical
• Research Labs
• Insecticides
• Home Pest Control
• Paint Additives
• Environment
• Turf
• Other Applications
Types Covered:
• Silicone & Poly Vinyl Chloride
• Rubber
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
