Global Forklift Tire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Forklift Tire Market include Trelleborg AB, Titan, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Mitas, Michelin, Hankook, Continental AG, China National Tire Rubber & Co., Camso, Bridgestone Corporation, Aichi, and Advance Tire Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rapid expansion of retail and e-commerce sectors and a growing number of warehouses. However, adoption of cranes in large industries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The forklift is one of the most common material-handling equipment that is being used in almost every industry around the globe. Forklift tires of different types are available which can be used for different applications.

By forklift type, the electric forklift segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its low operating cost and fewer maintenance requirements.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing usage of forklifts in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Types Covered:

• Cushion Tire

• Polyurethane Forklift Tires

• Solid Forklift Tires

• Pneumatic Forklift Tires

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Forklift Types Covered:

• Internal Combustion (IC) Forklift

• Electric Forklift

Applications Covered:

• Freight and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Warehousing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

