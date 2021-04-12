Global Automotive Piston Market is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Piston Market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Arias Industries, Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., India Pistons Limited, MAHLE GmbH, Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ross Racing Pistons, Inc., Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited, Capricorn Automotive, TENNECO INC., Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd, PMG Holding GMBH, Dongsuh federal-Mogul, and GMB Korea Corp.

Increasing demand for passenger car gasoline engines and rising command for lightweight pistons are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high penetration of electric vehicles in many countries is hampering the market growth.

The automotive piston is a moving component of vehicle engine. The piston system consists of piston rings, piston pin, and piston. The piston generates mechanical energy that helps to propel crankshaft movement to drive wheels of the vehicles. In addition, piston transfers generated force to crankshaft through the connecting rods. Generally, pistons made up of steel and aluminum alloys to withstand highest temperatures.

Based on the shape, the flat-top piston segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high compression ratio offered by these pistons makes them more suitable for mass-produced engines. The advantage offered by the flat-top piston is their less surface area, which allows the flame front to disperse evenly make it more applicable for gasoline engines. Flat-top pistons are simple in design, which reduces the manufacturing cost.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This region is dominated by economic cars, most of which are hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs. Most of these vehicles are equipped with a 4-cylinder engine. Considering these factors, the passenger car segment is estimated to witness the highest demand for pistons in the future.

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum

• Steel

Components Covered:

• Piston Ring

• Piston Pin

• Piston Head

Coating Types Covered:

• Thermal Barriers Coating

• Oil Shedding Coating

• Dry Film Lubricants Coating

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Two-Wheeler

• Three-Wheeler

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Fuel Types Covered:

• Diesel

• Alternate Fuel

• Gasoline

Piston Types Covered:

• Crosshead Piston

• Deflector Piston

• Slipper Piston

• Trunk Piston

Distribution Channel Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Shapes Covered:

• Dome Piston

• Bowl Piston

• Flat-top Piston

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

