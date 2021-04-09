Global Meat Starter Cultures Market is expected to reach $101.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Meat Starter Cultures Market include Biochem SRL, Biovitec, Canada Compound, Chr. Hansen, DnR Sausages Supplies, DSM, Frutarom, Galactic, Genesis Laboratories, Kerry, Lallemand, Proquiga, RAPS GmbH, Sacco System and Westcombe company.

Augmenting demand for clean-label processed meat products, technological advancements for the development of meat starter cultures and consumer inclination toward packaged food products with higher shelf-life are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, concern over the quality of starter cultures used in meat products and stringent government regulations for the use of starter cultures in processed meat products may hinder market growth.

Meat Starter cultures play an important role in the manufacture of traditionally cured meat products. In order to executive goal related to meat products’ quality and safety improvement, the selection of particular strains constituting a starter culture should be carried out in the context of its application, its usability will depend on the type of sausage and process conditions. Also, strain selection should follow with specific needs to warrant safety. Starter cultures grow colour and flavour and provide safety. The incorporation of any commercial culture to the sausage mix gives a safety hurdle, as those millions of freshly introduced bacteria start competing for food with a small number residing in meat bacteria, preventing them from growing.

Based on Application, the meat sausages segment held considerable market share during the forecast period due to similar to most other non-processed fresh meats and meat preparations, comprises perishable food products, and maximum sausage manufacturers have been looking for additional safety or longer shelf life, either in terms of less spoilage or delayed oxidation. Meat starter cultures are used to provide additional safety and delay spoilage by shifting the uncontrolled fermentation that spoils the meat to a controlled fermentation by safe bacteria. Meat starter cultures ferment the sausages and preserve their flavour, texture, colour, and increase their shelf-life by averting wastage.

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate due to huge percentage of consumers have been inclined toward packaged meat applications such as sausages, salami, and dry-cured meat. The busier lifestyles of consumers in Western European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy have been propelling the demand for meat products with higher shelf-life. Therefore, increase the demand for meat starter cultures in this region.

Product Types Covered:

• Maturation Starters

• Surface Starters

Applications Covered:

• Seafood

• Poultry/Chicken

• Meat

Compositions Covered:

• Mix Single Strain

• Multi-Strain

• Multi-Strain Mix

• Single-Strain

Forms Covered:

• Freeze-Dried

• Frozen

Microorganism Covered:

• Bacteria

• Fungi

Sales Channels:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

