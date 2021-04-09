Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is expected to reach $2.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Laboratory Information Management System Market include Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc, Apollolims, Autoscribe Informatics, Cloudlims, Computing Solutions Inc, Dassault Systemes, Eusoft S.R.L, Genologics Inc, Horizon Lims, Lablynx Inc, Labvantage, Labware, Labworks Llc, Novatek International, Ovation, Promium, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The growing research & development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rising adoption of cloud based LIMS are the major factors driving the market growth However, the high maintenance and service costs are restraining market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/laboratory-information-management-system-lims-market/request-sample

Laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a modern laboratory operation which is a software based laboratory and information management system. It has got a wide range of applications in many fields like petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. LIMS bestow numerous applications in pharmaceutical industry such as test library included drug release, disintegration, drug release, standard functionality, dissolution, product examine and stability module that ease stability studies.

Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based laboratory information management System (LIMS) segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to its ease of use, affordability, reliability, adaptability & flexibility, and a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/laboratory-information-management-system-lims-market

By geography, North America is expected grow at a faster rate during the forecast period as the strong economies of the US and Canada have allowed a significant investment in new technologies which has resulted in the growth in biobanks, and easy availability of LIMS products and services.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/laboratory-information-management-system-lims-market

Types Covered:

• Broad-based LIMS

• Industry-specific LIMS

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Deployments Covered:

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

• Web/Remotely Hosted

Applications Covered:

• Life Sciences

• Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Food & Beverage

• Agriculture

• Environmental Testing Laboratories

• Other Industries

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Independent Laboratories

• Research centers

• Biological Laboratory

• Food Laboratory

• Medicine Laboratory

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com