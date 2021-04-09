Global Food Grade Alcohol Market is expected to reach $12,440.11 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Food Grade Alcohol Market include Sigma-Aldrich, Roquette Freres S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Cristalco SAS, Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Manildra Group, Extractohol, MGP Ingredients, Greenfield Global Inc., Pure Alcohol Solutions, Bartow Ethanol of Florida, L.C, Ethanolsa Pty Ltd., Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd., and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for various types of food-grade alcohols from a number of end use industries, increasing adoption of food-grade alcohol in alcohol production and in pharmaceuticals as drugs, and increasing consumption of beer and other alcohol-based beverages. However, awareness about harmful effects of alcohol consumption may hamper the market growth.

Ethanol prepared from natural food ingredients is referred to as food-grade alcohol. Food-grade alcohols are extensively used in various end use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals for a variety of applications. Also, food-grade alcohol is referred to as ethyl alcohol, which is the its purest form. It is generally sourced from sugarcane and abundantly used for commercial applications. Food-grade alcohol can be characterized as a colorless & odorless liquid that is volatile and flammable and is predominantly used as a drug or as a beverage especially in production of alcohols.

By source, the sugarcane, sugar beet & molasses segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in production of ethanol from sugarcane and molasses. The continuously low production price of raw sugar in the global market is fueling the production of ethanol from sugarcane, sugar beet & molasses. Sugar cane and sugar beet plants are the most abundant sources of sucrose, which is fermented to produce alcohol. Low product price associated with raw sugar in the global market has led to the increased use of sugarcane in the production of ethanol.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth rate due to strong industrial development policies adopted by the government. Increased government investments for urbanization and the improved standard of living of consumers have led to an increase in the consumption of food & beverage products. The strategic investors in the industry should see this as an opportunity to introduce innovative alcohol products to cater to the changing demands of manufacturers in this market.

Sources Covered:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Grains

• Sugarcane, Sugar Beet & Molasses

• Other Sources

Types Covered:

• Polyols

• Ethanol

• Sorbitol

• Xylitol

Functionalities Covered:

• Coatings

• Coloring/Flavoring Agent

• Preservative

Applications Covered:

• Beverages

• Healthcare

• Food

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Chemical Industry

• Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

• Cleaning Agent

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

