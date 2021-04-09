Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is expected to reach $66.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Specialty Fertilizers Market include Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm, Haifa Group, OCP Group, Nutrien, Ltd., Yara International Asa, Coromandel International Limited, Kugler, The Mosaic Company, Eurochem Group, Compo Expert GmbH, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Brandt, and Tata chemicals Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers, ease of use and application of specialty fertilizers, rapid technological advancements in farming technology, and adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture. However, cost ineffectiveness is identified as a key factor hindering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/specialty-fertilizers-market/request-sample

Specialty fertilizers are defined as fertilizers that are applied in the special condition of soil & plant. Specialty fertilizers applied for specialized action in plants in order to increase production level. These fertilizers release essential nutrients. These nutrients are in sufficient amounts and are completely absorbed by the plants. It controls the amount of moisture contact. Specialty fertilizers also help to enhance the uptake of nutrients, minimizes possible loss of nutrients, and reduce the toxicity caused due to high ionic concentration.

By application method, the fertigation segment is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the adoption of efficient irrigation systems globally. fertigation is used in the fields of row crops, horticultural crops, fruit crops, vegetable crops, and ornamental & flowering crops. The fertigation method allows the homogenous application of liquid specialty fertilizers in an adequate amount to the wetted zone in the root development, where most of the active roots are concentrated, which helps in enhancing the efficiency of specialty fertilizers. This technique allows specialty fertilizers to be distributed evenly in irrigation. The advantage of fertigation is that it requires less labor, time, energy, and water.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/specialty-fertilizers-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce. Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. Asian countries, such as Korea, China, Japan, and recently Vietnam, are applying high levels of nitrogenous fertilizers per hectare for both short-term and perennial crops. Hence, the demand for specialty fertilizers is high in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/specialty-fertilizers-market

Forms Covered:

• Liquid and Gas

• Formulated Granular

• Coatings

• Crystalline

• Granular

• Powder

Actions Covered:

• Controlled Release Fertilizers (CRF)

• Slow-release Fertilizers

• Compound Fertilizers

Technologies Covered:

• Coated & Encapsulated

• Chelated

• Micronutrient & Secondary Nutrient Fertilizers

• Customized Fertilizers

• Water-soluble Fertilizers

• Agricultural Micronutrients

• Bio-Stimulant Fertilizers

Crop Types Covered:

• Crop-based

• Non-crop-based

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Application Methods Covered:

• Fertigation

• Soil

• Foliar

• Banded

• Surface Applied

Types Covered:

• Phosphatic Fertilizers

• Potassic Fertilizers

• Nitrogenous Fertilizers

• Granular N and P fertilizers (GNP)

• Granular N, P and K fertilizers (GNPK)

• Granular P and K fertilizers (GPK)

• Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

• Dry Fertilizers

Compound Analysis Covered:

• Potash Compounds

• NPK Compounds

• Nitrogen Compounds

• Phosphate Compounds

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Nonfarm Use

• Horticulture

• Hydroponics

• Aquaculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com