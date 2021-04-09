Global Network Automation Market is expected to reach $12.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Network Automation Market include Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, 6Connect, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NetBrain Technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Micro Focus International plc, Accenture PLC, BMC Software, Inc., BlueCat Networks, Inc., HCL Technologies, Ltd., Gluware, Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide LLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime, and increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning. However, availability of open-source automation tools is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/network-automation-market/request-sample

Network automation refers to automating the operations of a computer network. It can be deployed through the integration of hardware and software solutions which can help in managing and executing network processes. Network automation plays a vital role in network virtualization and SD (Software defined) networking, allowing automated provisioning of virtual network functions, for instance, virtual load balancing. Incorporation of network automation benefits are improving efficiency, lowering operational expenses, reducing the possibility of errors, and improving business continuity & agility.

By component, the network automation tools segment is expected to have significant market growth during the forecast period. Network automation tools are the software used for automating the deployment, management, testing, configuration, and operation of physical and virtual devices within the network. Network automation reduces the network operation cost by automating time-consuming manual compliance and configuration tasks. These tools help in enhancing the efficiency of the network operation, as they enable the IT team to deal with errors before they impact the network availability. They also enhance the security compliance of the network (by automating security compliance).

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/network-automation-market

On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for high-speed networks and increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing a better customer experience. In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. Moreover, North America is home to many technological innovators.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/network-automation-market

Types Covered:

• Cloud Networks

• Wireless Networks

• Local Area Network (LAN)

• Data Center Networks

• Wide Area Network (WAN)

Components Covered:

• Service

• Solution

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Network Infrastructures Covered:

• Virtual Network

• Physical Network

• Hybrid Network

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Applications Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy & Utilities

• Retail & E-commerce

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods

• Education

• Information Technology

• Telecom

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com