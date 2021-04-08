Global Multiwall Bags Market is expected to reach $18.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Multiwall Bags Market include Bag Supply Company, Berry Global Inc., Commercial Packaging, Corman Bags, El Dorado Packaging, Inc., Global-Pak Inc., Hood Packaging Corporation, and Langston Bag, LC Packaging, Lincon Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Manyan Inc., Material Motion Inc., Midco Global, Mondi Group, Napco National, Nebig Verpakkingen Bv, NNZ Group, and OJI Fibre Solutions (Nz) Ltd.

Increase in the innovations in packaging materials and the rising growth of the real estate industry in developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the sustained use of single-ply bags is hampering the market growth.

Multiwall bags are shipping containers made of high-quality plastic or paper (usually kraft paper) that offer robust protection during storage and transportation of a product and prolong its shelf life. The inner layer of the multiwall bags is mainly coated and laminated to prevent contamination. Multiwall bags are typically characterized by their tensile strength, high elasticity, flexibility, durability, and wear & tear resistance.

Based on the product type, the plastic bags segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the demand for plastic bags across various applications in the food & grains, pharmaceutical and retail industries because of the rise in the demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and convenient packaging solutions.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the factors such as growing working population, improving global economy, and increasing domestic demand for ready-to-eat & convenience food products.

Product Types Covered:

• Plastic Bags

• Paper Bags

Layers Covered:

• 2-Ply

• 3-Ply

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture

• Building & Construction

• Chemical

• Food & Grains

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retail

• Textiles

• Fertilizers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

