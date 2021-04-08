Global Animal Intestinal Health Market is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Animal Intestinal Health Market include Unique Biotech, Pure Cultures, Nutreco N.V., Alltech, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lallemand, Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG, Lesaffre, Calpis Co., Ltd, Evonik Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Biorigin, Land O’Lakes, AB Vista, and Novozymes.

Factors such as increase in the production of compound feed, rising demand for meat and meat products, and growing awareness pertaining to feed and food safety are driving the market growth. However, introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of different feed additives is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-market/request-sample

Optimal gut health is very important in the performance of production animals. A healthy gut means the animal can process the diet more efficiently has a better immune system and is less susceptible to pathogenic bacteria and viruses. Therefore it is important to ensure intestinal health for various livestock.

Based on the form, the dry segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the ease of transportation and storage associated with it.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization in the region coupled with an increase in demand for high-quality meat products.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-market

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Additives Covered:

• Prebiotics

• Phytogenics

• Immunostimulants

• Probiotics

Sources Covered:

• Microbial

• Plant-based

Livestock Covered:

• Ruminant

• Aquaculture

• Poultry

• Swine

• Other Livestock

Functions Covered:

• Weight Gain

• Nutrient Digestion

• Metabolism

• Disease Prevention

• Bone and Joint Health

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com