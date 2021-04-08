Global Masterbatch Market is expected to reach 19.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Masterbatch Market include A. Schulman, Inc., Alok Masterbatches, Americhem, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Astra Polymers, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Gabriel-Chemie Group, GCR Group, Heima, Hengcai, Hubron, Plastiblends, Plastika Kritis S.A, PolyOne, Polyplast Mueller GmbH, Prayag Polytech, RTP Company, Tosaf and Wave Semuliao Group.

Replacement of metals with plastics in automotive applications and widely preferred coloring method are the major factors driving the market growth. However, availability of low quality and cheaper products is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/masterbatch-market/request-sample

Masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of pigments and additives encapsulated in a heat process into a carrier resin which is first cooled and then cut into a granular shape. The processor is allowed to colour the raw polymer economically throughout the manufacturing process of plastics. Masterbatch is a liquid or solid mixture of various pigments used for coloring or improving other properties of polymers such as flame retardation, antistatic, ultraviolet (UV) stabilizing, and ant locking.

Based on polymer, the polypropylene (PP) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to wide usage in the consumer products, flexible packaging, automotive, carpets, fibers, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, and reusable products such as containers, papers, laboratory equipment, furniture, and medical instrument.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/masterbatch-market

By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the growing automobile production facilities in the region and shift of European automobile manufacturers to low-cost markets of Asia.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/masterbatch-market

Types Covered:

• White

• Black

• Filler

• Special Effect

• Additive

• Color

Polymers Covered:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene

• Ployvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyurethanes (PUR)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Other Polymers

Processes Covered:

• Blow Molding

• Extrusion Coating

• Film Extrusion

• Injection Molding

• Pipe, Conducit, and Tubing

• Rotational Molding

• Sheet and Thermofoming

• Wire and Cable

Applications Covered:

• Anti-Fog Agent

• Antifouling Agent

• Anti-Microbial

• Anti-Oxidant

• Antistatic Agent

• Corrosion Inhibitor

• Extrusion Aids

• Flame Retardant

• Lubricant

• Phosphorescence

• Ultraviolet Resistance

• Microelectronics

• Monitor

• Storage

End Users Covered:

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods

• Fiber & Textile

• Agriculture

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceutical

• Household

• Transportation

• Cosmetics

Product Types Covered:

• Solid Masterbatches

• Liquid Masterbatches

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct/Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com