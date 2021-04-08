Global Light Fidelity (LiFi) Technology Market is expected to reach $15,945.31 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 67.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Light Fidelity (LiFi) Technology Market include Axrtek, Bytelight, Fujitsu, General Electric, Ibsentelecom Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightbee Corp., Lvx System, Oledcomm, Outstanding Technology, Panasonic, Purelifi Ltd., Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics and Supreme Architecture.

Necessity of high speed data transmission and data security, increasing technological advancements over Wi-Fi technology and rising popularity of data security are the major factors driving the market growth. However, limited range of communication is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here:

Li-Fi is a wireless communication technology which utilizes light to transmit position and data between devices. Li-Fi is a light communication system which is capable of transmitting data at higher speeds over the ultraviolet, visible light, and infrared spectrums.

Based on component, the light emitting diode (LED) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to increased light emitting diode (LED) deployment at industries and commercial establishments.

Access the complete report at:

By geography, North America held largest market share during forecast period due to growing advancement of infrastructure technologies such as wireless sensor control, internet of things, big data and smartphones which will uplift the growth of the market.

Make an inquiry at:

Product Types Covered:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Transmission Types Covered:

• Unidirectional Transmission

• Bidirectional Transmission

Components Covered:

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Photodetectors

• Microcontrollers (MCU)

• Optical Sensors/Optical Wireless Technology

• Software

• Opto-Coupler

Applications Covered:

• Advance Tracker

• Cellular Communication

• Disaster Management

• Hazardous Environment

• Location-Based Services

• Mobile Connectivity

• Smart Store

• Smart Phone

• Standalone Tracker

• Hospital

• Intrinsically Safe Environments

• Solar Panel

• Seminars / Lecture Halls in Education System

• Others Applications

End Users Covered:

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Electronics

• Defense & Security

• Power & Utilities

• Aerospace & Aviation

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Government

• Vehicle and Transportation

• Education

• Media & Entertainment

• Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications

• Oil & Gas

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com