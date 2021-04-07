Global 5G Antennas Market is expected to reach $44,167.53 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Antennas include Airgain Inc, Airspan Networks Inc, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited , CommScope Holding Company, Inc, Ericsson, Fractus Antennas S.L, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Laird Connectivity , Linx Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Panaroma Antennas Ltd, PCTEL, Inc, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Taoglas Limited.

Rising adoption of 5G technologies in connected vehicles, lower latency, high-speed, and large network coverage and 5G roll out in countries are poised to boost the demand for 5G antennas. However, stringent airspace regulations may hinder the market growth.

5G antennas are also referred to as digital antenna arrays, array antennas, adaptive or multiple antennas. A 5G antenna is an antenna array that has smart or digital signal processing algorithms and is used for identifying spatial signal signatures. These are further used to locate and track antenna beams on a 5G device by calculating beam forming vectors.

Based on technology, the single input multiple output (SIMO) segment held considerable market share during the forecast period. . In single input multiple outputs (SIMO), there is a single antenna during transmission, while there are multiple antennae at the receiver end. The lower interference and fading, coupled with highly developed signal reception capabilities will drive its growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to more investment in 5G technology, especially by the Chinese, south Korean and Japanese companies is the main fuel that lights up the demand for 5G antennas.

Types Covered:

• Adaptive Array Antenna

• Switched Multi-Beam Antenna

Technologies Covered:

• Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO)

• Multiple Input Single Output (MISO)

• Single Input Multiple Output (SIMO)

Products Covered:

• FR1 (Flame Retardant) Antennas

• FR2 (Flame Retardant) Antennas

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Base Station

• Cellular Communications

• Infrastructure

• Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine to Machine (M2M) Devices

• Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR)

• Satellite Communications

• Smartphones/Mobile Phones

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

