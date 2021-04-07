Global Food Robotics Market is expected to reach $5.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Robotics Market include ABB Group, Alfa Laval AB, Bastian Solutions Inc, FANUC Corporation, Flexicell, Inc, Jiangsu Huanyu Robot Technology Co Ltd, Johnson-smart, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, KUKA AG, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd, Precise Automation, Inc, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Increasing integration of robotics in food manufacturing to optimize errors in production would save time and space and growing demand for robots to ensure safe and hygienic food manufacturing process are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high installation costs of robotic systems are restraining the market growth.

Food robotics refers to the machines used in the food & beverage industry to perform various complex activities such as picking, packing, and palletizing. Industrial robots are increasingly being integrated in order to save time and space, as well as improving cleanliness and safety. Food manufacturing robots are commonly used in the dispensing, feed placement, cutting, packaging or casing of food, pick-and-placing products into containers, and sorting.

Based on function, palletizing segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and is estimated to hold the largest industry share over the forecast period. Robotic palletizers help in reducing the operating cost and labour expansion, it also growing work time and production, alongside reducing the ergonomic issues. These factors have been driving the demand for robotic palletizers in the food & beverage sectors.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the high population in the region and changing lifestyles, the demand for ready to eat (RTE) foods is growing.

Types Covered:

• Articulated

• Cartesian

• Collaborative

• Cylindrical

• Delta Robots

• Parallel

• Portal Robots

• Other Types

Payloads Covered:

• Low (<10 Kg)

• Medium (>10 Kg–<100 Kg)

• Heavy (>100 Kg)

Functions Covered:

• Cutting and Slicing

• Logistics

• Packaging and Repacking

• Palletizing

• Depalletizing

• Pick and Place

• Processing

• Quality Inspection

• Other Functions

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Services & Support

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Brewery and Beverage

• Food Processing Facility

• Frozen and Chilled Foods

• Processed Food

• Prepared Foods

• Restaurant

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

