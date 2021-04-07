Global Anti-Caking Agents Market is expected to reach $926.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Anti-Caking Agents Market include BASF SE, Huber Engineered Materials, Univar Inc, Evonik Industries AG, International Media and Cultures Inc, Sweetener Supply Corporation, Kao Corporation, Agropur MSI, PPG Industries Inc, Solvay SA, PQ Corporation, Brenntag AG, Chepicol S.A., and IMAC Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing popularity of packaged food products, rising disposable income, and growing food and beverages industry. However, health hazards and side-effects associated with anti-caking agents are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/anti-caking-agents-market/request-sample

An anti-caking agent is an additive that is used in the form of granules or powder to prevent the formation of lumps in various products for easing consumption, packaging, and transport. They work by absorbing moisture or by coating particles, which makes them water-repellent.

By source, the synthetic segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are cost-effective when compared to natural anti-caking agents.

Access the complete report at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/anti-caking-agents-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising population and increasing industrial output in major economies like Japan, China, and India.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/anti-caking-agents-market

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Types Covered:

• Silicon Dioxide

• Magnesium Compounds

• Microcrystalline Cellulose

• Calcium Compounds

• Sodium Compounds

• Bentonite

• Stearic Acid

• Other Types

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Paste

• Water Soluble

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Agricultural Fertilizer

• Feed

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Industrial Chemicals

• Catalyst

• Road Salt

• Synthetic Detergents

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com