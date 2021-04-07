Global Audiobooks Market is expected to reach $13.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Audiobooks market include Google, Amazon, Scribd, Audible Inc, Storytel, AudiobooksNow, Penguin Random House LLC, Downpour, PODIUM PUBLISHING, Barnes Noble Booksellers Inc, Kobo, OverDrive, LibriVox, RBmedia, NOOK Digital LLC, and Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increase in younger listener inventory, expansion of home studios, and easy accessibility of copies. However, the lack of smooth transition from taped materials to intelligent devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An audiobook is a transcription of a book or other work being read aloud. These recordings are being narrated by the authors or any other voiceover artists. Recording and editing have been easier like never before, and hence amateur authors, narrators, and publishers can produce a decent quality of audiobooks.

By device, the smartphones segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the portability to access recorded book versions while performing various other tasks in the background.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this region is an early adopter of the latest technologies that are used in audiobooks.

Devices Covered:

• Desktop, Laptops, and Tablets

• Smartphones

• Personal Digital Assistants

Genres Covered:

• Fiction

• Biography

• Memoir

• Educational

• Suspense & Thriller

• Romance

• Professional

• Personal Grooming & Motivational

• Miscellaneous

• Historical

• Comedy

Subscription Types Covered:

• Yearly

• Semi-Annually

• Monthly

Platforms Covered:

• Android

• IOS

• Windows

• Website

Age Groups Covered:

• Adults

• Kids

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Subscription-Based

• One-Time Download

Applications Covered:

• Educational Institutes

• Industries/Commercial Sector

• Book Club

• Personal

• Learning

• Entertainment

End Users Covered:

• Employed Professional

• Homemaker Retirees

• Student

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

