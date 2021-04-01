The samsung galaxy m21 announced closing march with android 10-primarily based one ui 2.Zero obtained one ui 2.1 in september and one ui 2.Five in november. The telephone then picked up the android 11-based totally one ui three.0 replace in january, and now it is receiving the one ui 3.1 middle update.

The new firmware consists of the march 2021 android patch and improves the galaxy m21’s security while additionally enhancing the digicam and normal device performance. But other than that, you can additionally expect it to bring new enhancing equipment, eye comfort defend, and advanced inventory apps to the phone.

The one ui three.1 center replace incorporates version number m215fddu2bub6 and requires a download of around 960mb. It is seeding in india at the time of penning this, however the rollout need to enlarge to other nations quickly.

If you live in india and haven’t acquired the new replace for your galaxy m21 yet, you could head to the smartphone’s settings > software program replace menu to test for it manually.

Network generation

Gsm / hspa / lte

Launch introduced 2020, march 18

Reputation to be had. Launched 2020, march 23

Frame dimensions 159 x seventy five.1 x 8.9 mm (6.26 x 2.96 x zero.35 in)

Weight 188 g (6.Sixty three ounces)

Build glass the front (gorilla glass three), plastic back, plastic body

Sim single sim (nano-sim) or dual sim (nano-sim, dual stand-by way of)

Display type wonderful amoled, 420 nits

Size 6.Four inches, a hundred.5 cm2 (~eighty four.2% screen-to-frame ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:nine ratio (~403 ppi density)

Protection corning gorilla glass 3

Platform os android 10, upgradable to android 11, one ui 3.1 core

Chipset exynos 9611 (10nm)

Cpu octa-middle (4×2.3 ghz cortex-a73 & 4×1.7 ghz cortex-a53)

Gpu mali-g72 mp3

Reminiscence card slot microsdxc (committed slot)

Internal 64gb 4gb ram, 128gb 6gb ram

america2.1

Samsung Galaxy M21 gets One UI 3.1 Core update

Predominant camera triple forty eight mp, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), half of.0″, 0.Eightµm, pdaf

Eight mp, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/4.Zero”, 1.12µm

5 mp, f/2.2, (depth)

Functions led flash, panorama, hdr

Video [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-eis

Selfie digicam unmarried 20 mp, f/2.2, 26mm (extensive)

Functions hdr

Video [email protected]

Sound loudspeaker yes

3.5mm jack yes

Comms wlan wireless 802.Eleven a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, wireless direct, hotspot

Bluetooth five.Zero, a2dp, le

Gps sure, with a-gps, glonass, galileo, bds

Nfc no

Radio fm radio, rds, recording

Usb usb kind-c 2.0

Capabilities sensors fingerprint (rear-established), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery kind li-po 6000 mah, non-detachable

Charging rapid charging 15w

Misc shades middle of the night blue, raven black

Fashions sm-m215f, sm-m215f/ds, sm-m215f/dsn

Sar 0.Forty seven w/kg (head)

Fee $ 219.Forty five

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/mlb-opening-day-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-01042021-163489973/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-mlb-opening-day-2021-live-streaming-reddit-163490016/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-mlb-opening-day-2021-live-stream-reddit-nba010421-163490051/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bilasport-mlb-opening-day-2021-baseball-live-streaming-reddit-163490154/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-cardinals-vs-reds-live-streaming-reddit-free-163490185/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/cardinals-vs-reds-live-streaming-reddit-free-mlb-baseball4121-163490227/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/mlb-streams-reddit-watch-cardinals-vs-reds-live-stream-free-163490267/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/baseball-mlb-streams-cardinals-vs-reds-live-streaming-reddit-163490323/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-reds-vs-cardinals-live-stream-free-reddit-mlb-online-tv-163490381/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/reds-vs-cardinals-live-streaming-reddit-mlb-buffstreams-free-hd-163490428/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rangers-vs-royals-live-streaming-reddit-mlb-buffstreams-free-163490471/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/baseball-mlb-streams-rangers-vs-royals-live-streaming-reddit-163490500/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/mlb-streams-reddit-watch-rangers-vs-royals-live-stream-free-163490538/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-royals-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-free-mlb-163490580/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-royals-vs-rangers-live-stream-reddit-nba-010421-163490606/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/mlb-streams-reddit-watch-dodgers-vs-rockies-live-stream-free-163490634/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/baseball-mlb-streams-dodgers-vs-rockies-live-streaming-reddit-163490784/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-dodgers-vs-rockies-live-stream-free-reddit-mlb-online-tv-163490804/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rays-vs-marlins-live-streaming-reddit-free-mlb-baseball-4121-163490836/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/mlb-streams-redditwatch-rays-vs-marlins-live-stream-free-reddit-163490859/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/baseball-mlb-streams-rays-vs-marlins-live-streaming-reddit-163490892/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/diamondbacks-vs-padres-live-streaming-reddit-free-mlb-baseball-163490922/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/mlb-streams-reddit-watch-diamondbacks-vs-padres-live-streaming-163490941/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/baseball-mlb-streams-diamondbacks-vs-padres-live-streaming-free-163490972/

Samsung galaxy m21 comes with 6.Four inches complete hd+ exquisite amoled display screen. It has a complete-view waterdrop notch design. The the front aspect is protected with the aid of a third generation gorilla glass. The again camera is of triple forty eight+eight+five mp with pdaf, led flash, intensity sensor, ultrawide and so on. And uhd 4k video recording. The the front digicam is of 20 mp. Samsung galaxy m21 comes with 6000 mah massive battery with 15w speedy charging. It has four or 6 gb ram, 2.Three ghz octa-middle cpu and mali-g72 mp3 gpu. It’s miles powered by exynos 9611 (10nm) chipset. The device comes with 64 or 128 gb united states2.1 internal storage and dedicated microsd slot. There may be a again-hooked up fingerprint sensor in this telephone.

Amongst other functions, there may be fm radio, twin sim, face free up, usb type-c, android 10 etc. source link