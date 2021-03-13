2021 Six Nations Italy vs Wales Rugby live On Reddit stream | Best Ways to Watch: wales vs italy Rugby 2021 live Buffstreams Free , Crackstreams official TSN channels broadcasting. Italy v Wales kick-off time, TV channel, live stream info and team news. Italy v Wales Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team newsWales hope to place themselves firmly in the driving seat for an unlikely Six Nations 2021 title win with a victory over Italy this weekend.
Wayne Pivac’s men weren’t fancied pre-tournament but wins over Ireland and Scotland were followed up with a comprehensive victory over England to secure pole position with two weeks remaining.
Wales may not have hit top gear in the tournament but they have found effective ways to win games and could go into their final showdown with a 100 per cent record.
Only France remain undefeated alongside Wales, though they have only played twice due to their Scotland game being called off following a COVID outbreak.
Wales face Italy, the whipping boys of the tournament, and will hope for another confident victory without any drama.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Wales on TV and online.
When is Italy v Wales on TV?
Italy v Wales will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021.
Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
Italy v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.
There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v France.
What TV channel is Italy v Wales on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV and S4C from 1:30pm.
How to live stream Italy v Wales online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to Italy v Wales on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.
Italy v Wales team news
Italy: Thursday 2pm
Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.
Italy v Wales odds
Italy v Wales prediction
Unfortunately for Italy, this one feels like another formality. To their credit, they’ve picked up double figures in each of their three games so far, though conceding 40+ in each hasn’t exactly boosted their cause.
Wales announced their team two days earlier than expected, showing that Pivac is eager to get on with the game and rack up another win. Barring a freak off-day, this should be a comfortable victory by 20-30 points.
Our prediction: Wales win
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.
