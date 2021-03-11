The Players Championship is back. The star-studded affair taking place at the pristine TPC Sawgrass course begins the most wonderful time of the golf season — six straight months of top-tier events featuring the best golfers in the world. The 2021 Players has lost some big names — Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolffe and Tiger Woods are all out — but there’s still a loaded field set to compete in Jacksonville, Florida. Rory McIlroy technically enters the event as the defending champion after winning in 2019, though his play has not been up to his high standards so far this year.

If I felt for anyone last year because of this, it was Hideki. That was obviously a hell of an opening round,” McIlroy told ESPN. “It sort of feels weird that it’s two years removed from winning but still the defending champion. But it’s nice to be back, and hopefully I can get off to a better start than I did last year.

The 2021 The Players Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Pete Dye’s masterpiece at TPC Sawgrass. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 The Players Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online streams for all four rounds of the tournament from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2021 The Players Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online.

All times ET. Streaming service availability may vary by market for local TV stations.

Thursday, March 11

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel (fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV)

Friday, March 12

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel (fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV)

Saturday, March 13

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on NBC (fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV)

Sunday, March 14

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on NBC (fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV)

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish.

Where can I live stream the The Players Championship 2021 FREE online?

TV coverage of the The Players Championship 2021 can be streamed live on fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (3-day free trial), AT&T TV and Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial). These services are available on on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and more devices.

Featured hole coverage is also available on ESPN Plus for all four rounds, but ESPN Plus does not offer a free trial.

Special morning coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and will be available on PGA Tour’s Twitter on all four days of the tournament.

Event information

What: The Players Championship

When: March 11-14

Where: TPC Sawgrass – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

The Players Championship starting tee times

Below are the tee times for the The Players Championship, split into #1 tee and #10 tee, for Round 1. Featured groups in Italics:

Tee Times:

6:45 a.m.: Alex Noren, Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim

6:56 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Robert MacIntyre

7:07 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

7:18 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson

7:29 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett

7:40 a.m.: Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastián Muñoz

7:51 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Keegan Bradley

8:02 a.m.: Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:13 a.m.: Max Homa, J.T. Poston, Russell Knox

8:24 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor, Austin Cook

8:35 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Henrik Norlander, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:46 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen

8:57 a.m.: Scott Brown, Sam Ryder

12:05 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

12:16 p.m.: Brian Harman, Cameron Percy, Bernd Wiesberger

12:27 p.m.: Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann

12:38 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

12:49 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

1 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

1:11 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

1:22 p.m.: Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

1:33 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

1:44 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Davis

1:55 p.m.: Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris

2:06 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag

2:17 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Beau Hossler

