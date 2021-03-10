Man City vs Southampton LIVE SCORE: Stream, TV channel, teams as Mahrez and De Bruyne score TWICE each – latest updates. Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League: live score and latest updates. Man City vs Southampton LIVE SCORE: Stream, TV channel, teams as Mahrez and De Bruyne score TWICE each – l. Manchester City v Southampton: Premier League – live!

Manchester City will be looking to put a derby defeat behind them quickly with a positive performance and result against Southampton tonight.

MANCHESTER CITY welcome Southampton to the Etihad looking to get back to winning ways.

Pep Guardiola’s men still hold a sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League, despite defeat to Man Utd last time out.

10 Mar 2021, 19:35

Kick-off time: 6pm GMT

6pm GMT TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Live stream: Sky Go/NOW TV

Sky Go/NOW TV Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Salisu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Redmond, Adams

HT – City 3-1 Saints Joe Bray City take a lead into the break There’s the half time whistle. A 45 minutes that had almost everything.

40′ – City 2-1 Saints KEY EVENT Mahrez makes it two! A beauty, but an absolute gift. Che Adams tries a cross-field ball across the defence, straight to Riyad Mahrez. The winger moves inside, makes space, and whips a lovely ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. City lead again.

35′ – City 1-1 Saints Joe Bray Watch the penalty incident The one that was given – and scored – in Southampton’s favour.

33′ – City 1-1 Saints Simon Bajkowski Fernandinho struggling Fernandinho is struggling a bit with Southampton able to play the ball in behind him and expose the defence, hence the amount of work Ederson is having to do. Southampton have responded to conceding by continuing to attack and earned the penalty. Meanwhile, Ederson tips over a long-range Redmond shot

32′ – City 1-1 Saints Joe Bray City want a penalty Phil Foden reacts quickly to some missed control by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Foden just gets there first and looks to be caught but keeps his feet and the move ends in a corner. VAR check for the penalty and decide McCarthy didn’t touch Foden. Would have been interesting to see what happened if Foden went down.

30′ – City 1-1 Saints Stuart Brennan Concerning signs back on display There were signs that Sunday was a game too far from City in this non-stop assault on four trophies – the intensity was not as great as normal, the pressing not as tight, and the urgency not as obvious. Those signs are very much on display again tonight. Southampton are playing around City well, but they are being afforded the kind of time and space which the Blues don’t normally give you.

28′ – City 1-1 Saints Joe Bray More defensive concerns?

26′ – City 1-1 Saints KEY EVENT Watch De Bruyne’s opener All about the ball from Dias and control from Zinchenko.

24′ – City 1-1 Saints KEY EVENT Ward-Prowse scores Straight down the middle from the reliable Saints midfielder. A deserved equaliser for the visitors.

24′ – City 1-0 Saints Joe Bray Penalty to Southampton From the corner, Ederson saves brilliantly from Vestegaard’s header, and Laporte is penalised for pushing him down as the Saints man went for the rebound.

23′ – City 1-0 Saints Joe Bray Ederson saves Ederson gets down low to push a Nathan Redmond effort away, conceding a corner despite his best efforts to jump up and clear it.

22′ – City 1-0 Saints Joe Bray A bit better from the Blues City have stepped it up a little since the goal, but Southampton are still trying to play their way through the home side. A couple of good moves from City but no more clear chances just yet.

14′ – City 1-0 Saints KEY EVENT De Bruyne scores!!! Against the run of play, City lead. Dias finds Ales Zinchenko in the box with a wonderful cross-field ball, he feeds Phil Foden whose shot is saved, and Kevin De Bruyne pokes home on the goalline.