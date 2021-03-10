Wed. Mar 10th, 2021

Watch Man City vs Southampton Live Stream Reddit Free Online

Mar 10, 2021
Man City vs Southampton LIVE SCORE: Stream, TV channel, teams as Mahrez and De Bruyne score TWICE each – latest updates. Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League: live score and latest updates. Man City vs Southampton LIVE SCORE: Stream, TV channel, teams as Mahrez and De Bruyne score TWICE each – l. Manchester City v Southampton: Premier League – live!

Manchester City will be looking to put a derby defeat behind them quickly with a positive performance and result against Southampton tonight.

MANCHESTER CITY welcome Southampton to the Etihad looking to get back to winning ways.

Pep Guardiola’s men still hold a sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League, despite defeat to Man Utd last time out.

  • 10 Mar 2021, 19:35
  • Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 19:35

MANCHESTER CITY welcome Southampton to the Etihad looking to get back to winning ways.

Pep Guardiola’s men still hold a sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League, despite defeat to Man Utd last time out.

  • Kick-off time: 6pm GMT
  • TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event
  • Live stream: Sky Go/NOW TV
  • Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden
  • Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Salisu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Redmond, Adams
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Mohammed Salisu of Southampton is challenged by Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad Stadium on March 10, 2021 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rickett – Pool/Getty Images)

HT – City 3-1 SaintsJoe Bray

City take a lead into the break

There’s the half time whistle.

A 45 minutes that had almost everything.

45+2 – City 3-1 SaintsKEY EVENT

Gundogan scores!!

Mahrez twists and turns and hits the post, with Ilkay Gundogan following up from close range.

A huge goal at a perfect time.

45′ – City 2-1 SaintsJoe Bray

Three minutes added

Presumably for the time it took VAR to decide on a vague reason why not to give City a penalty.

40′ – City 2-1 SaintsKEY EVENT

Mahrez makes it two!

A beauty, but an absolute gift.

Che Adams tries a cross-field ball across the defence, straight to Riyad Mahrez.

The winger moves inside, makes space, and whips a lovely ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. City lead again.

35′ – City 1-1 SaintsJoe Bray

Watch the penalty incident

The one that was given – and scored – in Southampton’s favour.

33′ – City 1-1 SaintsSimon Bajkowski

Fernandinho struggling

Fernandinho is struggling a bit with Southampton able to play the ball in behind him and expose the defence, hence the amount of work Ederson is having to do. Southampton have responded to conceding by continuing to attack and earned the penalty.

Meanwhile, Ederson tips over a long-range Redmond shot

32′ – City 1-1 SaintsJoe Bray

City want a penalty

Phil Foden reacts quickly to some missed control by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Foden just gets there first and looks to be caught but keeps his feet and the move ends in a corner.

VAR check for the penalty and decide McCarthy didn’t touch Foden. Would have been interesting to see what happened if Foden went down.

30′ – City 1-1 SaintsStuart Brennan

Concerning signs back on display

There were signs that Sunday was a game too far from City in this non-stop assault on four trophies – the intensity was not as great as normal, the pressing not as tight, and the urgency not as obvious.

Those signs are very much on display again tonight. Southampton are playing around City well, but they are being afforded the kind of time and space which the Blues don’t normally give you.

28′ – City 1-1 SaintsJoe Bray

More defensive concerns?

26′ – City 1-1 SaintsKEY EVENT

Watch De Bruyne’s opener

All about the ball from Dias and control from Zinchenko.

24′ – City 1-1 SaintsKEY EVENT

Ward-Prowse scores

Straight down the middle from the reliable Saints midfielder. A deserved equaliser for the visitors.

24′ – City 1-0 SaintsJoe Bray

Penalty to Southampton

From the corner, Ederson saves brilliantly from Vestegaard’s header, and Laporte is penalised for pushing him down as the Saints man went for the rebound.

23′ – City 1-0 SaintsJoe Bray

Ederson saves

Ederson gets down low to push a Nathan Redmond effort away, conceding a corner despite his best efforts to jump up and clear it.

22′ – City 1-0 SaintsJoe Bray

A bit better from the Blues

City have stepped it up a little since the goal, but Southampton are still trying to play their way through the home side.

A couple of good moves from City but no more clear chances just yet.

14′ – City 1-0 SaintsKEY EVENT

De Bruyne scores!!!

Against the run of play, City lead.

Dias finds Ales Zinchenko in the box with a wonderful cross-field ball, he feeds Phil Foden whose shot is saved, and Kevin De Bruyne pokes home on the goalline.

 

