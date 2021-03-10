Manchester City will be looking to put a derby defeat behind them quickly with a positive performance and result against Southampton tonight.
MANCHESTER CITY welcome Southampton to the Etihad looking to get back to winning ways.
Pep Guardiola’s men still hold a sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League, despite defeat to Man Utd last time out.
- 10 Mar 2021, 19:35
- Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 19:35
- Kick-off time: 6pm GMT
- TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live stream: Sky Go/NOW TV
- Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden
- Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Salisu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Redmond, Adams
HT – City 3-1 SaintsJoe Bray
City take a lead into the break
There’s the half time whistle.
A 45 minutes that had almost everything.
45+2 – City 3-1 SaintsKEY EVENT
Gundogan scores!!
Mahrez twists and turns and hits the post, with Ilkay Gundogan following up from close range.
Three minutes added
Presumably for the time it took VAR to decide on a vague reason why not to give City a penalty.
40′ – City 2-1 SaintsKEY EVENT
Mahrez makes it two!
A beauty, but an absolute gift.
Che Adams tries a cross-field ball across the defence, straight to Riyad Mahrez.
The winger moves inside, makes space, and whips a lovely ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. City lead again.
35′ – City 1-1 SaintsJoe Bray
Watch the penalty incident
The one that was given – and scored – in Southampton’s favour.
33′ – City 1-1 SaintsSimon Bajkowski
Fernandinho struggling
Fernandinho is struggling a bit with Southampton able to play the ball in behind him and expose the defence, hence the amount of work Ederson is having to do. Southampton have responded to conceding by continuing to attack and earned the penalty.
Meanwhile, Ederson tips over a long-range Redmond shot
32′ – City 1-1 SaintsJoe Bray
City want a penalty
Phil Foden reacts quickly to some missed control by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Foden just gets there first and looks to be caught but keeps his feet and the move ends in a corner.
VAR check for the penalty and decide McCarthy didn’t touch Foden. Would have been interesting to see what happened if Foden went down.
30′ – City 1-1 SaintsStuart Brennan
Concerning signs back on display
There were signs that Sunday was a game too far from City in this non-stop assault on four trophies – the intensity was not as great as normal, the pressing not as tight, and the urgency not as obvious.
Those signs are very much on display again tonight. Southampton are playing around City well, but they are being afforded the kind of time and space which the Blues don’t normally give you.
28′ – City 1-1 SaintsJoe Bray
More defensive concerns?
26′ – City 1-1 SaintsKEY EVENT
Watch De Bruyne’s opener
All about the ball from Dias and control from Zinchenko.
24′ – City 1-1 SaintsKEY EVENT
Ward-Prowse scores
Straight down the middle from the reliable Saints midfielder. A deserved equaliser for the visitors.
24′ – City 1-0 SaintsJoe Bray
Penalty to Southampton
From the corner, Ederson saves brilliantly from Vestegaard’s header, and Laporte is penalised for pushing him down as the Saints man went for the rebound.
23′ – City 1-0 SaintsJoe Bray
Ederson saves
Ederson gets down low to push a Nathan Redmond effort away, conceding a corner despite his best efforts to jump up and clear it.
22′ – City 1-0 SaintsJoe Bray
A bit better from the Blues
City have stepped it up a little since the goal, but Southampton are still trying to play their way through the home side.
A couple of good moves from City but no more clear chances just yet.
14′ – City 1-0 SaintsKEY EVENT
De Bruyne scores!!!
Against the run of play, City lead.
Dias finds Ales Zinchenko in the box with a wonderful cross-field ball, he feeds Phil Foden whose shot is saved, and Kevin De Bruyne pokes home on the goalline.