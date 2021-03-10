Crackstreams: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Live Stream 2021 UEFA Champions League 2021 – Start Time, Streamers, Scores, Play-by-play Updates. PSG vs. Barcelona LiVe StreaM free, Barcelona are hoping to recreate the remontada on Wednesday when they head to Paris to take on PSG in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, trailing 4-1. The Parisians dominated the first leg at the Camp Nou and look like sure bets to advance, as even a 3-0 loss at home would still see them through to the quarterfinals. Neymar is still out for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but even without him, the expectation is that Barcelona would need a miracle and an outrageous performance from Lionel Messi to have any shot.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes — Paris, France

TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: PSG +130; Draw +275; Barcelona +185 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will lock horns once again on Wednesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. The French champions thumped Barça 4-1 at Camp Nou last month thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick and a goal from Moise Kean.

Taking into account the aggregate score, you’d be right to make Mauricio Pochettino’s side the heavy favourites. La Liga’s giants pulled off a remarkable comeback against this very opponent back in the 2016/17 season when they won the second leg 6-1 on an unforgettable night that became known as ‘La Remontada’ (the turnaround).

However, that Barcelona side were far stronger and one of their stars on the night, Neymar, now plays for PSG. While you should never rule out any team with Lionel Messi in their ranks, it’s difficult to envisage an outcome that doesn’t see Les Parisiens progressing to the last eight.

It’s perhaps the most star-studded tie of the last-16 Champions League fixtures as PSG and Barcelona lock horns in Paris.

It’s the hosts who hold a major advantage ahead of the second leg after Mauricio Pochettino’s men beat Barcelona 4-1 in the reverse fixture three weeks ago.

That result sent shockwaves around Europe, as would any outcome from Wednesday’s clash that doesn’t see PSG move on to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Of course, Barcelona do have history for overcoming first-leg losses to eliminate the Parisians, and just last week the Catalan side overturned Sevilla’s 2-0 advantage in the Copa del Rey semi-finals to progress, thanks to a 3-0 victory in the second meeting.

However, with Kylian Mbappe and co on fire at the moment, this could be another night to forget for Barcelona and may see Lionel Messi’s final Champions League appearance for the club.

How to live stream PSG v Barcelona online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Barcelona team news

PSG: Pochettino may be able to call on the services of Neymar after the Brazilian returned to training ahead of the clash with his former club.

Alessandro Florenzi might also be available as he continues to recover from injury, although long-term absentee Juan Bernat won’t feature, nor will Moise Kean, after the on-loan Everton man tested positive for COVID-19.

Barcelona: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho will all be absent for the match through injury, while Ronald Araujo may return after missing the weekend win over Osasuna with an ankle injury.

Of late, Ronald Koeman has opted for a 3-5-2 shape, which has seen Jordi Alba move into midfield and Messi push into a central striker role.

PSG v Barcelona odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSG (21/10) Draw (16/5) Barcelona (2/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of 'Up to £100 in Bet Credits**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware org.

Our prediction: PSG v Barcelona

We’ve seen some incredible second-leg turnarounds in the Champions League over recent seasons, but this would be up there as one of the greatest in the competition’s history.

Not only do PSG look deadly on the front foot, they haven’t conceded in the last three league games. With Barcelona needing to net at least four at the Parc des Princes to qualify, this really does seem a tall order.

The Parisians are among the favourites to win the competition, and few would rule them out from going one step further this season after last year’s final heartbreak.

After an exciting return of the UEFA Champions League last month, an enthralling second leg of the Round of 16 starts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will be hosting Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, while English champions Liverpool welcome RB Leipzig at home.

A high-flying PSG registered a thumping away victory in the first leg at Camp Nou, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick to hand Barcelona a 4-1 defeat.

Barcelona will be hoping to emulate their UCL 2016-17 form when they bounced back from a four-goal deficit to defeat PSG 6-1 and knock them out of the competition.

While the home team is bolstered by Ángel Di María and Marco Verratti, along with Mbappe, the Catalan side will rely on captain Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembélé to take them through to the UCL quarter-finals.

Although Neymar has resumed training following an injury, his return against his former club remains a game-time decision. Watch PSG vs Barca on live streaming in India.

Meanwhile, defending champions Bayern Munich will be facing Lazio at home, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will look to overturn the 2-1 loss against FC Porto when they host the Portuguese club.

Back in England, 2018-19 UCL champions Liverpool will welcome RB Leipzig to Anfield after a 2-0 win in the first leg.

The 13-time European champions Real Madrid will also be seen in action during their home leg against Atalanta.

Storylines

PSG: With Neymar out, we should see Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack for the hosts, and they know that prioritizing defense will be enough to get them through. But, scoring just one goal would mean Barca need four to force extra time. Score two, and it’s over. With Gerard Pique out due to injury, they will look to deliver the death blow early against the Barca backline that will likely feature Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

Barca: They need an unbelievable performance, one replicating what they did on that magical night at the Camp Nou. The issue is, they might not be capable. Despite a good run of form, Neymar is now on the other team, Luis Suarez is no longer there, Andres Iniesta is retired and more. While Messi is capable of getting them back into the tie, it’s going to be on Ousmane Dembele or Antoine Griezmann to contribute something major just for them to have a chance. Expect the attack to go all out early, with about five players regularly pushing forward. The key will be to get PSG nervous and uncomfortable early.

Prediction

More pain for Barca as PSG pick up two of their three goals on the counter and cruise through. Pick: PSG 3, Barcelona 1