Watch Today Fight On March 6th, UFC 259 is leaving nothing to chance to be a memorable night in the Octagon for fans, featuring three title fights on the main card: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight), Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson (Women’s Featherweight), and the main event, Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya (Light Heavyweight). Live Streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and it will be just the sixth pay-per-view card in UFC history with three championship bouts.

When is UFC 259?

UFC 259 will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from UFC APEX Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card beginning at 10 pm EST / 7pm PST, following the conclusion of the preliminary fights. The early preliminary card will start at 5:15 pm EST / 2:15 pm PST, while the prelims take place at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST.

Watch UFC 259 Live: Adesanya vs Blachowicz fight include premlims fight from Las Vegas

The main card for UFC 259 is available for pay-per-view purchase, exclusively on ESPN+ and other OTT services as well. streamable on smart TVs, streaming devices and on mobile through the ESPN+ app. Fans looking to watch the earlier rounds can find the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass. The prelim card will air on ESPN as well as streaming on ESPN+ ahead for no additional cost ahead of the event’s main card.

How to watch UFC 259 live stream without cable from USA, UK, Canada or Australia?



To see if ESPN+ is available on your device, or to purchase the pay-per-view, Fight Night access, or to sign up for ESPN+, you can check out the service’s website for best way to watch without any GEO restriction and no VPN or Cable just try it.

When purchasing access to the event, there are exclusive offers for both first time and current subscriptions to ESPN+. There’s also a bundle currently that offers full access to UFC 259, as well as ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. Or best for people choice access to just the UFC 259 pay-per-view is available for $29.99.

Who is Fighting at UFC 259 main Card Event?

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic: UFC 259 is headlined by the trio of championship fights that feature four current champions who possess five weight class belts in total across men’s and women’s divisions.

Before the title fights, the main card begins with Thiago Santos (21-8-0) vs Aleksandar Rakic (13-2-0) in a light heavyweight bout, followed by a lightweight fight between Islam Makhachev (18-1-0) vs Drew Dober (23-9-0).

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling: The UFC 259 title fights start with Petr Yan (15-1-0) vs Aljamain Sterling (19-3-0) in Yan’s first defense of his bantamweight belt that he claimed last summer from Jose Aldo by TKO.

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson: Up next is Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes (20-4) in her return to the Octagon for her eighth consecutive title fight, and looking to hold off Megana Anderson (11-4) in the women’s featherweight fight. Nunes currently holds the belt in the weight class, as well as the women’s bantamweight class.

Jan Błachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya: The Nunes fight is an appropriate precursor to the night’s main event between Jan Blachowicz (27-8-0) vs Israel Adesanya (20-0-0) in a light heavyweight showdown of champion versus champion.

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

UFC 259 Odds Favorites

Of the five fights on the main card, two have current underdogs as odds-favorites to win their bouts with Rakic at -160 to defeat Santos, and Adesanya -230 to overtake Blachowicz. The largest favorite on the evening is Nunes in her title defense against Anderson.

The champion is favored -1100 versus her challenger’s +700. Yan’s title defense doesn’t look too strong in the books with odds set at -120 for him against just +100 for Sterling. Makachev is a strong favorite at -410, giving a solid +320 option for Dober bettors.