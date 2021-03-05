Undefeated three-division world champion Claressa Shields will attempt to become the first boxer in the four-belt era, male or female, to be crowned undisputed world champion in two different weight divisions when she faces also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 10-round 154-pound unification showdown.

TO WATCH “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS DICAIRE,”

CLICK THIS BOXING FIGHTS LINK

Dedicated to this year’s International Women’s day (Monday, March 8, 2021) and presented by Salita Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE seems to have captured the public’s imagination and the spirit of the times for female athletes, as FITE TV is already welcoming a steady flow of early buyers for its live stream of the broadcast.

“FITE is very excited to be the worldwide digital distributor of this outstanding all-women’s boxing event featuring Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire,” said FITE COO Michael Weber. “The advance sales have been very encouraging for an event that is over a month away. I think this will be a big step forward for women’s boxing.”

A high-stakes junior middleweight battle between Flint’s #1-ranked Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) and Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Canada’s #2-ranked Dicaire (17-0), the winner will walk away with Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF belt, and the WBA (Super) crown. The supporting bouts will highlight some of the best female talents of today and for the future including undefeated 6-foot tall 198-lb heavyweight Danielle Perkins, powerful undefeated Floyd Mayweather Sr.-trained light heavyweight Nadia Meknouzi and super-talented current WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller in bouts to be announced soon.

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Shields-Vs-Dicaire-Live-Streams-Reddit-4k-Fight-872337570

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Women-Boxing-How-to-watch-Shields-vs-Dicaire-872337725

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Shields-vs-Dicaire-Live-streaming-On-CrackStreams-872337958

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/LIVE-TV-Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-vs-Eve-Dicaire-872338128

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Fight-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Live-Streams-Women-s-872338244

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Full-Fights-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Boxing-Live-Free-872338398

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Shields-vs-Dicaire-Live-Broadcast-Video-5-3-2021-872338637

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/PPV-FREE-Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-872338741

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Super-Women-Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicair-872338913

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Video-Shields-vs-Dicaire-PPV-Preview-Boxing-News-872339047

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Shields-vs-Dicaire-News-Tape-Ringwalk-TV-Str-872339138

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Watch-FIGHT-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Free-TV-Live-Stream-872330994

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Women-s-FIGHT-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Free-Live-Stream-872331275

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Women-s-FIGHT-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Free-Live-Stream-872331402

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/WBC-Women-s-FIGHT-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Live-Stream-872331579

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/WBO-Women-s-FIGHT-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Live-Stream-872332216

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/WBA-Women-s-FIGHT-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Live-Stream-872332268

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/IBF-Women-s-FIGHT-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Live-Stream-872332345

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/FREE-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Live-IBF-Women-s-FIGHTS-872332559

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/FREE-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Live-IBF-Women-s-FIGHTS-872332676

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/REDDIT-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Live-IBF-Women-s-FIGHTS-872332777

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/REDDIT-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Live-IBF-Women-s-FIGHTS-872332904

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Women-s-Junior-Middleweight-Championship-Live-TV-872333259

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Live-Fights-872333408

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Marie-Eve-Dicaire-vs-Claressa-Shields-Live-Fights-872333490

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Marie-Eve-Dicaire-vs-Claressa-Shields-Free-Fights-872333588

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Free-Fights-872333714

“Not only as the promoter of this culturally significant event but also as a strong proponent of women’s boxing, I am happy to see such encouraging interest in this event,” said Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions. “Claressa is in the toughest fight of her career against fellow champion Marie-Eve Dicaire. Boxing fans will not only experience Herstory in the ring, they will also participate in supporting an all-women’s sporting event, just a few days before International Women’s Day.”

“Since Claressa turned pro, it has been a goal of hers to headline a pay-per-view event,” said Mark Taffet, manager of Claressa Shields and President of Mark Taffet Media. “I am thrilled that she not only has this opportunity on March 5, but also that it carries with it the historical significance of fighting for her second undisputed world title and makes such an empowering statement for all women around the International Women’s Day celebration.”

Undefeated three-division world champion Claressa Shields has left camp at the Jackson Wink MMA Gym in Albuquerque, N.M., working on her MMA training, and resumed boxing training in Florida with elite trainer John David Jackson.

Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) says she and Jackson are catering their training to the fighting style of upcoming opponent Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0), whom she will face in a 10-round 154-pound unification showdown in the main event of “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE,” a tribute to International Women’s Day, broadcast live on InDemand Pay-Per-View and livestreaming service FITE TV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) on Friday, March 5 from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

“Training has been going really well,” said Shields. “I was home in Flint for a week and now I’m back here in Florida reuniting with my coach, John David Jackson. It will be great to just focus on boxing training and get ready for my 2021 debut. We are working on a lot of different elements for this camp. Dicaire tends to move a lot, so I’m definitely working on my cardio. This week, I’m also focused on, getting my timing right, but I will be ready for whatever she brings.”

Shields, who will attempt to become the first boxer in the four-belt era, male or female, to be crowned undisputed world champion in two different weight divisions when she faces Dicaire, says the fight being rescheduled due to the pandemic has been frustrating, but she is feeling good and taking every precaution to ensure the potentially historical superfight happens in March.

“We’ve been waiting for this fight to happen for months, so I’m just excited to be back in a boxing training camp and preparing to step back in the ring. We are definitely being safe here in training camp. I’m taking a COVID-19 test weekly and wearing a mask everywhere I go. This fight date has been affected multiple times by the pandemic, but it won’t disrupt my training and preparation for my first PPV.”

With so much world-title-fight experience, despite having just 10 professional fights thus far, Shields says the unbeaten Dicaire will pose some challenges, but none that she can’t adjust to and overcome.

“Dicaire is my first southpaw, but she won’t be the first undefeated champion that I’ve been in the ring with. This will be another chance for me to show off my ring IQ and all of the tools in my arsenal. I’ve been out of the ring for over a year, but on March 5, I’m going to remind everyone why I’m the GWOAT.”

SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE will also be distributed by InDemand to over 55 million homes via all the major cable, satellite, and telco outlets.

Dicaire is a solid fighter, and she seems to have plenty of determination. But Shields is probably the best female fighter in the world, and she’ll continue to prove that vs. Dicaire. Go with Shields by unanimous decision, somewhere in the 98-92 range.

READ MORE: