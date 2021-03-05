Los Che are struggling in 14th place in La Liga, just five points clear of the relegation zone, while Villarreal are seventh and still in pursuit of European qualification.

Valencia vs Villarreal match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

Saturday, March 06– 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mastella.

Valencia vs Villarreal build-up, previous line-ups & injury news:

Despite a host of talented players within their ranks, Valencia have simply been unable to string together any sort of consistent run this season, bouncing from victory to defeat in the blink of an eye. Most recently, they were unable to build on a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, falling to a disappointing 3-0 loss against Getafe in their last match. Javi Gracia’s men are hovering nervously over the relegation zone and would love nothing more than to register a first win over Villarreal since November 2019.

While Valencia are struggling, Villarreal are even more out of form at the moment, taking just five points from their last seven games and failing to pick up a single win during that time. Their most recent setback was a 2-0 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, although they may be forgiven for falling to La Liga’s runaway leaders. Even so, Unai Emery’s men are now 11 points adrift of the Champions League places and five points behind Real Sociedad in the Europa League spot. If the Yellow Submarine are to enjoy another season of continental football, they’ll need to get back on track as soon as possible.

Valencia (vs Getafe): Cillessen; Correia, Diakhaby*, Gabriel, Gaya; Wass, Soler, Racic, Musah; Lee, Gomez.

Cillessen; Correia, Diakhaby*, Gabriel, Gaya; Wass, Soler, Racic, Musah; Lee, Gomez. Villarreal (vs Atletico Madrid): Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Alfonso; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Moreno, Gomez.

Denis Cheryshev is still sidelined for the hosts, who will also be without the suspended Mouctar Diakhaby. Villarreal remain without Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno and Vicente Iborra, with Ruben Pena and Yeremi Pino doubts.

Player to watch: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno may have fired a blank during Villarreal’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico, but don’t let that fool you. The 28-year-old is very much a man in form right now, having registered at least one direct goal involvement in even of his last eight appearances across all competitions, scoring eight and assisting two.

Only Luis Suarez (16) and Lionel Messi (19) have scored more than Moreno’s 14 La Liga goals in 2020/21 and if he keeps finding the net at his current rate, he’ll break 20 league goals in a single season for the first time in his career.

Taking his pedigree into account, Moreno has an unusually poor record against Valencia, notching just one goal and two assists across 14 career appearances. That said, he did manage one of each during his last meeting with Los Che on matchday 32 last season and a repeat of that on Friday would delight Emery.

La Liga 2020/21 recent form:

Valencia: LWLDW

Villarreal: LDLDD

