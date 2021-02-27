Canelo vs Yildirim live Stream online reddit Full Fight Card, Start Time, PPV Cost | Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim: how to watch the fight from anywhere. Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim live streaming results, play-by-play, How to Watch, start time. Get full results and fight coverage for the super-middleweight title fight main event between Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim on DAZN.

On Saturday, February 27th, fighting fans around the globe will be glued to their TVs, cellphones, computers, or whatever device they have their DAZN account available on, as the fighting streaming service will be exclusively airing the Canelo vs Yildrim fight.

Coverage of the full card gets going at 7 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10 p.m. That will depend on the length of the undercard, which features seven fightweights topped by a WBC flyweight title between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo. Start Watching LIVE Boxing

Just two months after claiming the WBC super middleweight title, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2) is putting it on the line already, as well as his WBA belt in the same class, in the main event on Saturday evening. The challenger is the second ranked super middleweight fighter in the WBC, Avni Yildirim (21-2-0) who last fought in the WBC in 2019 where he lost his contention for the vacant WBC world super middle title by technical decision to Anthony Dirrell.

With so much hardware on the line, and the impact that an upset could have for the career of Yildirim, the stage is the must-see event that will take place in Miami, Florida in Hard Rock Stadium. Led by one of the most famous names in boxing, this one is set to draw even the casual fan who may even know of just one person in the sport – Canelo.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the fights for Alveraz vs Yildirmi PPV

What: World Boxing Council Super Middleweight Title Match

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Fight Card Start: 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST

Main Event Start (approx): 10:00pm EST / 9:30am UK / 7:00pm CST

Where to Watch: Excusively on DAZN*

*The fight is billed for viewership in 200+ countries. Click HERE to check availability.

Canelo vs Yildirmi Full Fight Card

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, 12 rounds, for WBA and WBC super middleweight titles

Undercard: Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, for WBC flyweight title

Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest, heavyweights

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, super middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown, junior lightweights

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti, junior welterweights

Alexis Molina vs. TBA, featherweights

Canelo vs. Yildirim PPV Cost

Subscription: $19.99/month or $99.99/year

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the Canelo vs. Yildirim fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-9

Reach: 70.5 inches

Total fights: 57

Record: 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts

Avni Yildirim record and bio

Nationality: Turkish

Born: August 5, 1991

Height: 5-11½

Reach: 70 inches

Total fights: 23

Record: 21-2 with 12 knockouts

Fight Preview: According to CBS Sports

Alvarez has been uncharacteristically gruff this week when any mention of the betting odds have been brought up or when it has been pointed out that Yildirim, fresh off a two-year layoff and a loss in his last fight, doesn’t scream deserving of the opportunity.

In his defense, Alvarez pointed out how little respect he got in December by dominating unbeaten champion Callum Smith before announcing a return for just two months later, kicking off an ambitious plan for four fights this year including two unification bouts.

Although Alvarez, 30, doesn’t believe there’s another fighter at 160 or 168 pounds who would deserve to be favored to beat him, he’s far from looking past Yildirim and respects what his hungry opponent brings to the table. The two fighters previously sparred together in 2018 when Alvarez brought in Yildiirm to help prepare him for a rematch against Gennadiy Golovkin.

“He’s a strong fighter. He’s fierce,” Alvarez said. “He’s always there, pressuring. At any moment, he’s dangerous.

“That’s what we thought with Callum Smith but the truth is, I’m in my best moment and I find it really difficult to see someone giving me problems.”

Yildirim has enlisted the services of respected trainer Joel Diaz to help him refine his face-first style just a bit in preparation for Alvarez’s counter shots. Yet it’s Alvarez’s own trainer, Eddy Reynoso, who has finally begun to receive what Alvarez believes is long-awaited recognition as one of the top coaches in the game.

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yilidirim live Live Stream on DAZN?

DAZN is a ground-breaking live and on demand sports streaming service, giving sports fans the control and flexibility to watch their favorite sports. You don’t need a cable or satellite dish to watch it, so the setup is quick and simple. You can download the DAZN app and watch on multiple devices at home. DAZN is currently available in Brazil, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, United States and Japan.

At launch, DAZN will initially be focused on boxing, streaming live events, weekly shows, classic fights and documentaries. DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. The full list of devices supported by DAZN varies depending on the country/region you are in. More information will be made available in the build-up to DAZN’s global launch.

Smart DNS Proxies

Using smart DNS proxies, you can watch the event from outside the restricted areas. This is almost like the VPN service. Smart DNS proxies unblock many other sites and change your geographic location. So it is another method to watch live wherever you live.

Thousands of live events from MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and more. Plus, get UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, Grand Slam tennis, and access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, and lacrosse.You can watch the top rank boxing fight exclusively on ESPN+, which does require a subscription. … There’s also an option to bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu now offers live TV streaming from its supported apps. It works a little like Sling TV or DirecTV Now. … You can stream Hulu with Live TV content from any supported device, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, iPhone and iPad, Android, and Windows Phone (and a lot more). With no-hassle set-up and no hidden fees, you get 65+ live channels and the entire Hulu streaming library- all for $54.99/month*. Cancel anytime

Watch Boxing with Live NetTV

Live NetTV is a really simple app to install on your Firestick and it works really well also.

Sony LIV with boxing

Data of all our subscribers remain safe and securely protected,” a SonyLIV spokesperson said in a prepared statement emailed to Gadgets 360Reddit is an online forum featuring aggregated content, news, and conversations. The self-proclaimed “front page of the internet,” Reddit allows users to post text, links, videos, images, or questions. It’s kind of like a microcosm of every other social network all jammed together into one super-forum. Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella, Fabio Wardley vs Richard Lartey & live round-by-round coverage. Search on Reddit stream to find more for free stream tonight.

Last Words For Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yilidirim Live Stream

