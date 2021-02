Fights!! Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Boxing Night 2021. How to watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez: Date, fight time, TV channel and live stream. Miguel Berchelt defends the WBC notable-featherweight name towards Oscar Valdez withinside the foremost occasion of a Top Rank card with masses of promise on Saturday.Follow along for Oscar Valdez vs Miguel Berchelt fight and live stream online, TV channel, fight card and round updates of the boxing night on February 20th 2021. Fight start time: 10pm ET.

Watch Boxing Fights Live: https://cutt.ly/FloMl0x

Watch Boxing Fights Live: https://cutt.ly/FloMl0x

An action-packed card heads to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez: Date, combat time, TV channel and stay stream.

https://onhike.com/crackstreams-oscar-valdez-vs-miguel-berchelt-live-stream-boxing-2021/55262/

https://primefeed.in/news/5476102/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-2021/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/news/1043596/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-2021/

https://thedailyphiladelphian.com/uncategorized/370163/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-2021/

https://mmcthemonitor.com/uncategorized/1007092/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-2021/

https://farmingsector.co.uk/topics/latest-news/1149407/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-2021/

https://onhike.com/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing/55173/

That global name foremost occasion, in addition to the leader help showdown among undefeated notable featherweight standout Gabriel Flores Jr. and previous global name challenger Jayson Velez, have the capability to be interesting scraps.

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-161220219/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/espnmiguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-wbc-junior-lightweight-161221560/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-european-welterweight-title-161221649/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-oscar-vs-berchelt-boxing-fight-2021-live-stream-online-fre-161221705/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-date-fight-live-161221771/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fight-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-online-tv-161221804/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/berchelt-vs-valdez-star-time-how-to-watch-the-fight-on-tv-hdr-161221896/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/live-berchelt-vs-valdez-star-time-how-to-watch-the-fight-161221996/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-fight-prediction-card-odds-161222068/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/hdberchelt-vs-valdez-live-streaming-results-rbr-how-to-watch-161222136/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-streaming-results-round-161222164/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-date-fight-time-tv-channel-161222206/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/top-rank-boxing-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-free-161222243/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fireworks-why-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-is-the-must-161222310/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-live-161222361/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/wbc-junior-lightweight-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-161222463/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/wbc-junior-lightweight-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-161222528/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-trip-2021-161222570/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-fights-2021-dates-161222611/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-ticket-crackstreams-2021-161222670/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-schedule-2021-161222710/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-crackstreams-on-2021-161222768/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-in-2021-161222816/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-dates-for-2021-161222881/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-wbc-junior-lightweight-161223004/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-tickets-161223063/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-packages-161223128/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/oscar-valdez-vs-miguel-berchelt-c-boxing-fights-2021-161223180/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/liveoscar-valdez-vs-miguel-berchelt-c-boxing-2021-161223250/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/liveespn-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-161223307/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-schedule-161223394/

The notable-feather scene maintains to warmth up and the winner of Berchelt-Valdez might be in line for unification fights afterward in 2021.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-boxing-161220219/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/espnmiguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-wbc-junior-lightweight-161221560/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-european-welterweight-title-161221649/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-oscar-vs-berchelt-boxing-fight-2021-live-stream-online-fre-161221705/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-date-fight-live-161221771/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fight-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-stream-online-tv-161221804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/berchelt-vs-valdez-star-time-how-to-watch-the-fight-on-tv-hdr-161221896/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-berchelt-vs-valdez-star-time-how-to-watch-the-fight-161221996/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-fight-prediction-card-odds-161222068/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hdberchelt-vs-valdez-live-streaming-results-rbr-how-to-watch-161222136/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-streaming-results-round-161222164/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-date-fight-time-tv-channel-161222206/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/top-rank-boxing-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-live-free-161222243/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fireworks-why-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-is-the-must-161222310/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-live-161222361/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wbc-junior-lightweight-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-161222463/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wbc-junior-lightweight-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-161222528/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-trip-2021-161222570/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-fights-2021-dates-161222611/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-ticket-crackstreams-2021-161222670/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-schedule-2021-161222710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-crackstreams-on-2021-161222768/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-in-2021-161222816/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-dates-for-2021-161222881/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miguel-berchelt-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-wbc-junior-lightweight-161223004/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-tickets-161223063/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-packages-161223128/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oscar-valdez-vs-miguel-berchelt-c-boxing-fights-2021-161223180/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/liveoscar-valdez-vs-miguel-berchelt-c-boxing-2021-161223250/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/liveespn-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-161223307/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-miguel-berchelt-c-vs-oscar-valdez-boxing-2021-schedule-161223394/

Here’s how you may watch Berchelt vs. Valdez.

Berchelt vs. Valdez combat date, begin time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20

Time: three a.m. GMT/10 p.m. EST

Main occasion (approx): 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. EST

The combat card commences from 7 p.m. neighborhood time (PT), this means that 10 p.m on America’s East coast and three a.m. withinside the UK. The specific time of foremost occasion ringwalks will rely in large part at the undercard run-time, however a honest estimate primarily based totally on maximum Las Vegas activities is round 10 p.m PT, that’s 1 a.m. EST and six a.m Sunday morning withinside the UK.

Berchelt vs. Valdez TV channel, stay stream

U.S.: ESPN

U.K.: Premier Sports

ESPN will bring the cardboard withinside the United States, even as withinside the UK the occasion has been picked up via way of means of virtual TV channel Premier Sports. Both networks may even have on-the-cross streaming alternatives through some of devices.

Where is the Berchelt vs. Valdez combat?

The occasion takes location on the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, web website online of such a lot of exceptional boxing playing cards over the years. These days, the venue is interior a “bubble” with complete COVID-19 compliance all through the cutting-edge pandemic.

Miguel Berchelt report and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Date of birth: November 17, 1991

Height: 5’7″

Reach: seventy one 1/2″

Total fights: 39

Record: 37-1 (1 no-contest), 33 KOs

Oscar Valdez report and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Date of birth: December 22, 1990

Height: 5’7″

Reach: 66″

Total fights: 28

Record: 28-0, 22 KOs

Berchelt vs. Valdez card in complete

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds for Berchelt’s WBC junior light-weight name

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov, 10 rounds, middleweights

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Alberto Veron, 6 or eight rounds, junior welterweights

Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Xander Zayas vs. James Martin, 6 rounds, welterweights

Sonny Conto vs. Waldo Cortes, four rounds, heavyweights

Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner, four rounds, middleweights

Omar Rosario vs. Uriel Villanueva, four rounds, welterweights