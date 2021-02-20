The highly anticipated fight between the super featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt, and the former undefeated world champion Oscar Valdez, is less than two weeks away from the scheduled date of February 20 at the MGM Grand’s Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Berchelt vs. Valdez TV channel, live stream

MIGUEL BERCHELT (37-1, 33 KOs)

VS. OSCAR VALDEZ (28-0, 22 KOs)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20

Time: 3 a.m. GMT/10 p.m. EST

Main event (approx): 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. EST

U.S.: ESPN

U.K.: Premier Sports

Venue: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Watch: Online TV Channel Stream Free

Watch Express VPN (trial free ) From any location

Division: Junior lightweight (130 pounds)

At stake: Berchelt’s WBC title

Pound-for-pound ranking: Berchelt, Honorable Mention

Odds: Berchelt 3-1 favorite

Also on the card: Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez, junior lightweights

Prediction: Berchelt KO 10.

ESPN will carry the card in the United States, while in the UK the event has been picked up by digital TV channel Premier Sports. Both networks will also have on-the-go streaming options via a number of devices.

How to Watch Berchelt vs Oscar fight LIVE on FITE TV.

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) is ready to turn his title defense against fellow Mexican warrior Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) into a war on Saturday night when the two fight it out on ESPN at the Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fight fans outside of the US can watch the fight LIVE on FITE TV.

Date and Time

The fight night will begin on Saturday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

TV: ESPN+/FTE

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez preview

When is Berchelt vs Valdez?

Miguel Berchelt is set to face Oscar Valdez on Saturday 20th February 2021 at The Bubble, MGM Grand in Nevada.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Super Featherweight division, which means the weight limit will be 130 pounds (9.3 stone or 59 KG). https://www.youtube.com/embed/k24oire_pKk?feature=oembed

Berchelt vs Valdez stats

Miguel Berchelt steps into the ring with a record of 37 wins, 1 loss and 0 draws, 33 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Oscar Valdez will make his way to the ring with an unblemished record of 28 wins and 0 draws, with 22 of those by knock out.

The stats suggest Berchelt has a slight advantage in power over Valdez, with a 89% knock out percentage over Valdez’s 79%.

Miguel Berchelt is the younger man by 1 year, at 29 years old.

Berchelt has a height advantage of 2 inches over Valdez. This also extends to a 5-inch reach advantage.

Both Miguel Berchelt & Oscar Valdez fight out of an orthodox stance.

Berchelt is arguably the more experienced fighter, having had 10 more fights, and made his debut in 2010, 1 year and 11 months earlier than Valdez, whose first professional fight was in 2012. He has fought 5 less professional rounds, 153 to Valdez’s 158.

Miguel Berchelt goes into the fight ranked number 1 by the RING in the 130lb division.

Oscar Valdez is currently ranked number 1 by the WBC and 2 by the WBO in the 130lb division.

Berchelt vs Valdez form

Miguel Berchelt has stopped all of his last 5 opponents.

In his last fight, he defeated Eleazar Valenzuela on 27th June 2020 by technical knockout in the 6th round at Gimnasio TV Azteca, Distrito Federal, Mexico.

Previous to that, he had defeated Jason Sosa on 2nd November 2019 by knockout in the 4th round in their WBC World Super Featherweight championship fight at Dignity Health Sports Park, California, United States.

Going into that contest, he had beat Francisco Vargas on 11th May 2019 by technical knockout in the 6th round in their WBC World Super Featherweight championship fight at Convention Center, Tucson.

Before that, he had won against Miguel Roman on 3rd November 2018 by technical knockout in the 9th round in their WBC World Super Featherweight championship fight at Don Haskins, El Paso, Texas.

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez Live

He had beat Jonathan Victor Barros on 23rd June 2018 by technical knockout in the 3rd round in their WBC World Super Featherweight championship fight at Polyforum Zam Na, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

Valdez remains undefeated as a professional, stopping 3 of his last 5 opponents.

In his last fight, he defeated Jayson Velez on 21st July 2020 by technical knockout in the 10th round at The Bubble, MGM Grand, Nevada, United States.

Previous to that, he had defeated Adam Lopez on 30th November 2019 by technical knockout in the 7th round at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Going into that contest, he had won against Jason Sanchez on 8th June 2019 by unanimous decision in their WBO World Featherweight championship fight at Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Nevada.

Before that, he had defeated Carmine Tommasone on 2nd February 2019 by technical knockout in the 7th round in their WBO World Featherweight championship fight at The Ford Center at The Star, Texas.

He had beat Scott Quigg on 10th March 2018 by unanimous decision in their WBO World Featherweight championship fight at StubHub Center, Carson. https://www.youtube.com/embed/2LBjc4wUOiA?feature=oembed

Activity check

In terms of recent activity, Miguel Berchelt has been fighting more than Oscar Valdez.

Miguel Berchelt last fought 7 months and 16 days ago, while Oscar Valdez’s last outing was 6 months and 22 days ago.

Berchelt’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 2 years and 4 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 6 months and 2 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 28 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 5.6 rounds on average.

Valdez’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 2 years, 4 months and 11 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 7 months and 4 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 48 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 9.6 rounds on average.

Tale of The Tape

Date, Time and Arena

What time does Berchelt vs Valdez start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST at The Bubble, MGM Grand, Nevada, United States, which is around 3:00 am GMT in the UK.

Who is showing Berchelt vs Valdez?

Berchelt vs Valdez will be broadcast on ESPN in the US, while the fight will be broadcast in the United Kingdom by Premier Sports.

How do you stream Berchelt vs Valdez?

In the US you can stream Berchelt vs Valdez on this cable channel via FuboTV’s Live TV package or add on bundle. You can watch FuboTV via your Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku devices, smart TV or your games console.

7 days of FuboTV is free, while 1 month costs $64.99.

In the US you can stream Berchelt vs Valdez on this cable channel via Hula’s Live TV package. You can watch Hulu via your Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku devices, smart TV or your games consoles.

7 days of ESPN / ESPN 2 / FS1 via Hulu Live TV is free, while 1 month costs $44.99.

The ESPN app allows existing ESPN cable subscribers to stream Berchelt vs Valdez.

The stream is free for existing ESPN customers.

In the UK you can stream Berchelt vs Valdez on Premier Sports via their Premier Player app. You can watch Premier Sport 1 & 2, Free Sports, BoxNation as well as La Liga TV via your Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku devices, smart TV or your games consoles. Note, if you subscribe via Sky, you’ll also get access to the app.

1 month of Premier Player is £11.99, while 1 year costs £99.

What are the odds on Berchelt vs Valdez

Miguel Berchelt is currently 4/11 (-277) to win the contest outright, while you can get 11/5 (+220) on Oscar Valdez if you fancy the upset.

Predictions: Who Will Win?

Latest Odds

Berchelt to win: 1/1

Valdez to win: 2/1

Draw: 27/1

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez: How to watch the fight on ESPN

WBC junior lightweight world titlist Miguel Berchelt will face former WBO featherweight titlist Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on Saturday. The bout will headline a stacked Top Rank card that will begin with prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) won the title by defeating Francisco Vargas in a thrilling 11th-round knockout in 2017. At the time of the stoppage, two judges had Berchelt ahead 96-94 and the other had it 95-95.

Berchelt has defended the belt six times, including a sixth-round TKO over Vargas in the rematch two years later. Berchelt fought once in 2020, a TKO victory over Eleazar Valenzuela in a non-title fight in Mexico in August.

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and ESPN+. Subscribe to ESPN+ to get exclusive boxing events, weigh-ins and more.

6:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+: Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez undercard fights

10 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+: Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, for Berchelt’s WBC junior lightweight title

Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) is a former featherweight world titleholder. He defeated Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda in 2016 to win the WBO belt and made six straight defenses, including an epic battle with Scott Quigg in which Valdez suffered a broken jaw in the fifth round but finished the fight to win a unanimous decision. Valdez moved up in weight in 2019 and has TKO victories over Adam Lopez and Jayson Velez at 130 pounds. https://www.youtube.com/embed/qPNLEZCyUeo?feature=oembed

Both Berchelt and Valdez are undefeated in title fights. The fight was originally scheduled for Dec. 12, but Berchelt tested positive for COVID-19 in November and the bout was postponed. Because of the fighters’ style, this could be another must-see fight between Mexican compatriots, a list that includes formidable battles between Israel Vazquez and Rafael Marquez in their first fight in 2007, and Erik Morales-Marco Antonio Barrera 1 in 2000.

Where can I watch the Berchelt-Valdez fight card on Saturday?

The Berchelt-Valdez fight card broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The main card includes Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez in 10-round junior lightweight battle.

Watch: Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV

Don’t have ESPN? Learn how to get instant access today: ESPNInstantAccess.com

How do I stream the fights?

The fights will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App.

The undercard will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Watch the undercard live on ESPN+ on the ESPN App

The undercard includes:

Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov, 10 rounds, middleweights

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Alberto Veron, six or eight rounds, junior welterweights

Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez, six rounds, junior lightweights

Xander Zayas vs. James Martin, six rounds, welterweights

Sonny Conto vs. Waldo Cortes, four rounds, heavyweights

Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner, four rounds, middleweights

Omar Rosario vs. Uriel Villanueva, four rounds, welterweights

Background: Miguel vs Oscar

The Mexicans were scheduled to meet in December but the bout was postponed after Berchelt tested positive for COVID-19. Berchelt will be making the seventh defense of the belt he won by stopping Francisco Vargas in the 11th round of a classic brawl in January 2017. The 29-year-old, a terrific boxer who can also end any fight in an instant, has stopped his past five official opponents. He was last in the ring this past June, when he knocked out Eleazar Valenzuela in six rounds in Mexico City. However, the fight wasn’t sanctioned as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Thus, the result is not recognized. Valdez, a 30-year-old who lives in the Los Angeles area, is a former 126-pound beltholder who will be fighting for a 130-pound title for the first time. He’s coming off a solid performance against Jayson Velez this past July, putting the Puerto Rican veteran down three times and stopping him in the 10th and final round. That was his second fight at 130 pounds. Valdez has been training alongside Canelo Alvarez in the camp of Eddy Reyenoso.

Stream boxing matches live online on ESPN+ by VPN

Price: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/year

ESPN+ offers various boxing streams throughout the year. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month. If you don’t feel like committing to ESPN+, use the seven-day free trial. Check the official ESPN boxing schedule to know when to watch.

To watch boxing live on ESPN+:Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).Enjoy watching!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

How to stream boxing fights live on ESPN

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2 (prelims), and ESPN Deportes (ESPN Deportes is available as a add-on for Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now’s “Optimo Mas” package)

ESPN channels are another way of catching live boxing events. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu usually provides a Spanish simulcast of the fights. You can watch the ESPN streams using a variety of free trials.

To watch boxing on ESPN:Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (20 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).Enjoy the fights!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Live stream boxing matches on Fox USING VPN

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox, FS1, and Fox Deportes (Fox Deportes is available as an add-on for Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now’s Optimo Mas package)

Fox also broadcasts some fights in the U.S. You can catch the events live via fuboTV, Sling TV Blue, Hulu, and AT&T Now. Fox Deportes offers a live stream of the match in Spanish. A variety of free trials are available.

To watch boxing on Fox: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month, Sling TV Blue (20 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).Enjoy the fights!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Watch boxing streams live on the Fox Sports App

FOX Sports GO is the official Fox Sports app for streaming your FOX Sports Regional Networks. FOX Sports GO is free to download. Just sign in with your pay-TV provider credentials and enjoy the fight!

To watch:Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Download the FOX Sports GO app on your Android or iOS device.Enjoy watching!

How to watch live boxing on Showtime

Price: 11 USD/month or 110 USD/year

Showtime is your home for premium entertainment. Watch wherever and whenever you want on the screen of your choice, and always commercial-free. Showtime also often provides live boxing broadcasts.

The Showtime subscription is available via an existing TV provider/broadcaster or as a stand-alone option. A seven-day free trial is available.

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Go to Showtime and choose your way of subscribing. It’s available as an add-on for streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now, or as a stand-alone service.Enjoy the fights!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the

Stream PPV boxing fights live on Fox Sports PPV

Price: 80 USD

Fox Sports PPV often offers PPV boxing events in the U.S.

To watch live boxing PPV events on Fox Sports:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to Fox Sports PPV and purchase the fight.Enjoy watching!

Final Words.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch boxing fights live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Action

Living in the UK? Sky Sports offers a range of boxing events on their Sky Sports Action channel. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch boxing on Sky:Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the UK.Head to Sky Go and login.Enjoy the fights!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch boxing live on BT Sport Box Office

BT Sport Box Office also offers PPV boxing events in the UK. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. BT Sport Box Office is on Sky channel 490, BT channel 494, and in the live events section on Virgin Media. If you’ve bought the PPV event with a UK credit or debit card, you will be able to watch using the BT Sport Box Office app.

Sky TV and Virgin TV subscribers can also purchase the fight from BT TV. Note that these services also require specialized TV boxes.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin TV, use any of the streams mentioned above.

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the BT Sport Boxing YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.Enjoy!