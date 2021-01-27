Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market is expected to reach $894.93 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Precision Source Measure Unit Market include Marvin Test Solutions, National Instruments, Chroma ATE, Tektronix, Yokogawa Electric, Rohde & Schwarz, Artisan Technology Group, Vx Instruments, Ossila, Keysight Technologies, Mouser Electronics, Entest, Dan-El Technologies, Testequity, and Amplicon Liveline.

While the factors like increasing demand from the automotive and medical industries and high level of integration and flexibility of precision source measure unit are driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and technical factors are restraining the market growth.

The precision source measure unit is an electronic device that has the capability of both measuring and sourcing simultaneously. They are designed for extremely accurate source or load simulation with precision voltage and current measurements and used mainly in the testing applications that require precision, high resolution, accuracy and flexibility in the measurement.

Based on the end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing number of electronic parts in vehicles; there is a need for these parts to carry out their functions precisely and perfectly. To concentrate on these challenges, precision source measure units are used to offer multipoint measurements in automotive test applications. Thus, the rising adoption of automation in the automotive industry is likely to drive the precision source measure unit market in the automotive segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand from various end-user industries such as aerospace, defense & government services, automotive, and energy. Furthermore, the shift toward connected cars and intelligent transportation systems is expected to drive the market in this region.

Form Factors Covered:

• Modular

• Benchtop

Current Ranges Covered:

• 1 µa (Microampere) – 1 Ma (Milliampere)

• 1 Ma (Milliampere) – 1 A (Ampere)

• More Than 1 A (Ampere)

Applications Covered:

• Sensors/IoT

• Transistor

• Power Electronics

• Semiconductor Devices

• Nanomaterials

End Users Covered:

• Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

• Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

• Energy

• Automotive

• Medical Equipment Manufacturing

• Consumer Electronics & Appliances

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

