Global Warming Cabinet Market is expected to reach $1.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Warming Cabinet Market include Barkey, Blickman, Inc., CME Corp., Continental Metal Products, Inc., Enthermics, Inc., Future Health Concepts, Inc., Getinge AB, Kanmed AB, MAC Medical, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Pedigo Products, Skytron, LLC, STERIS PLC, and Surgmed.

Some of the factors such as an increasing number of surgeries, a growing hospital admission rate due to Covid-19, and rising prevalence of chronic wounds across the globe are anticipated to fuel the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for home care services is likely to hamper the profit boundaries of the market.

Warming cabinets help in minimizing contamination and infection levels in blankets and fluids, which lowers the risk of contracting HAIs. Warming cabinets offer an instant LED readout, efficient heating, individual compartment control, and higher durability and quality. Furthermore, these warming cabinets have antimicrobial controls owing to which it warms and protects the blanket from bacterial infection, thereby increasing patient comfort.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment is likely to have a huge demand due to a rise in the number of hospitalizations worldwide and an increase in the adoption of technologically advanced products in a hospital which is leading to an increase in the number of patients availing treatments in hospitals. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries may increase the number of hospitals owing to which demand for warming cabinets is also expected to increase in the forecast period.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to favourable reimbursement and regulatory policies in the healthcare sector, rapid technological advancements, and the presence of major medical device companies.

Inches Covered:

• Less Than 24 Inch

• 24 Inch

• 30 Inch

• More Than 30 Inch

Cubic Foots Covered:

• Up to 5 Cu Ft (Small)

• Up to 7.5 Cu Ft (Mid-size)

• More Than 7.5 Cu Ft (Large)

Products Covered:

• Combination Freestanding

• Wall Mounted

Types Covered:

• Multiple Cavity

• Single Cavity

• Stationary

• Mobile

Applications Covered:

• Veterinary Offices

• Medical Facilities

End Users Covered:

• Clinic

• Hospital

• Lab

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

