Global Brain PET/MRI Systems Market is expected to reach $486.61 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Brain PET/MRI Systems Market include Aspect Imaging, Bruker, Cubresa Inc, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Ltd, MR Solutions and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques and rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and brain tumor are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial capital cost and limited flexibility of combined PET/MRI systems are restraining the market growth.

Positron emission tomography (PET) is majorly used for neurological applications due to its advantage of providing high-resolution and 3-dimensional imaging of functional, physiologic, and molecular targets. Despite its advantage of covering and imaging the whole brain, the images captured by PET technology lacked spatial resolution, had low sensitivity, insufficient attenuation, and needed to scatter correction. Therefore, to overcome these problems, PET devices are combined with other imaging devices mainly magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for accurate correspondence to the anatomic structures and to pathologic changes.

Based on phase, the pre-clinical segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the large number of pre-clinical studies conducted on this device for understanding its efficiency in diagnosing neurological disorders.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic machines in research centers and universities established in the region. Rising demand for diagnostic systems from countries including India, Japan, and China is anticipated to drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Phases Covered:

• Pre-Clinical

• Clinical

Products Covered:

• Helium-Free PET-MRI Systems

• Traditional PET-MRI Systems

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Hospitals

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

