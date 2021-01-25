Global Industrial Brushes Market is expected to reach $1,050.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Brushes Market include 3M, The Industrial Brush Company, Inc., Koti Industrial & Technical Brushes Limited, Spiral Brushes, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ningbo Industrial Power Brushes Ltd, KULLEN-KOTI GmbH, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc., Associated Industrial Brush Company Ltd., and Tanis Brush Inc.

Growing demand in automotive and industrial manufacturing applications, technological advancements and rise in the sale of the electric vehicles (EV) are propelling the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices is hampering the growth of the market.

A brush is a common tool with bristles, wire or other filaments. Industrial brushes are one of the basic accessories for power tools. Industrial Brushes refer to brushes made for industrial use like textile, leather tanning, food, glass, automotive, metallurgy, printed circuit board, stone and wood processing, etc.

Based on the application, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these brushes are extensively used in the automotive industry in petroleum-based or water-based cleaning solutions and also used for surface finishing and metal polishing. Automotive cleaning companies install industrial brushes for cleaning.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as this region has most consumers spending on food and is the most mature retail markets in the world.

Types Covered:

• Comber Brush

• Animal Hair Brush

• Wheel Brush

• Stenter Brush

• Power Brush

• Acid Brush

• Machine Brush

• Industrial Sweeping Brush

• Cotton Thread Brush

• ESD (Electro Static Discharge) Brush

• Disc Brush

• Cylinder Brush

• Anti-Static Brush

• Ceramic Brush

• Boiler Brush

• Circular Brush

• Plastic Brush

• Accumulator Brush

• Other Types

Raw Materials Covered:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Metal

• Fiber

• Other Raw Materials

Applications Covered:

• Textile

• Pharmaceutical

• Automotive

• Lithography, Printing and Engraving

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Glass & Ceramics

• Electrical & Electronics

• Construction & Utility

• Packaging & Labeling

• Aerospace & Defense

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

