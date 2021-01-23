Global Geographic Information System Market is expected to reach $21.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Geographic Information System Market include Trimble Inc., Bentley System, Inc., Tomtom International, Supermap Software Co., LTD, Pitney Bowes Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., Hexagon AB, General Electric Company, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., Caliper Corporation, Blue Marble Geographics, Maptoss Technologies, Autodesk Inc., and Topcon Corporation.

Technological advancements such as integrated location-based data services and geo-analytics, increasing demand for this technology among the process industry, and integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost and issues during installation are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/geographic-information-system-market/request-sample

Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer framework designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyse, manage, and display geographical data in maps. GIS operates on data primarily bearing a relationship to space, which is inclusive of any data about things and events that occur in nature. GIS is used to search for information about the specific geographical area and helps to improve decision making about locations.

Based on the end-user, the agriculture segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as geographic information system solutions assist farmers to attain increased productivity and reduced costs by enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of farming techniques.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/geographic-information-system-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising infrastructural growth in various countries in the region and increasing use of geographic information systems (GIS) in agricultural, transportation, and construction industries in countries in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/geographic-information-system-market

Data Types Covered:

• Tabular

• Photographic

• Digital

• Cartographic

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Devices Covered:

• Mobile

• Desktop

Project Sizes Covered:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Functions Covered:

• Telematics and Navigation

• Surveying

• Mapping

• Location-based Services (LBS)

Applications Covered:

• Mineral Exploration (Geoscience)

• Military & Defence (Geopolitics)

• Map Viewing (Cartography)

• Land Information

• Infrastructure Management

• Disaster Management

• Business Information

End Users Covered:

• Water & Wastewater Management

• Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC)/ Business Services AEC

• Transport and Logistics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Retail

• Oil & Gas

• Mining and Geology

• Healthcare

• Government

• Telecommunication

• Agriculture

• Utilities

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com