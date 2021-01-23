Global Content Protection Market is expected to reach $2.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Content Protection Market include Verimatrix, Apple, Sony, Microsoft, Kudelski Group, Irdeto, Google, Digimarc, Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems, Verance, and China Digital TV Holding.

Extensive use of consumer electronic devices, growing internet use, and increasing preference of consumers across the globe towards IPTVs are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, assigning the content ownership to other party minimize the growth of the market.

Content Protection is the method which is used to impose limitations of copy protection of social media. The content protection also enables to authorize and protect the digital content across web and media such as commercial and entertainment genre.

Based on the product type, the digital rights management (DRM) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as consumers are highly adopting DRM software because of the increased usage of the internet and the growth of media services for the usage of digital content.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the adoption of smart devices and spending capabilities of people in these regions.

Product Types Covered:

• Digital Rights Management (DRM)

• Conditional Access System (CAS)

• Digital Watermarking

Applications Covered:

• Media Content

• Internet Services

End Users Covered:

• Media and Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

• Investment Banks

• Private Customers

• Business Groups

Device Types Covered:

• Mobile Phones

• Television

• Computer & Laptops

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

