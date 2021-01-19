Global Scientific Data Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Scientific Data Management System Market include TIBCO Software Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, LabVantage Solutions Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SciCord LLC, Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES, CSols Inc., and StackWave.

Growing demand for laboratory automation, increasing demand from academic research institutes and technological advancement are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled trained & professionals and high maintenance cost are hampering the growth of the market.

A scientific data management system collects information, prepares catalogues, and stores data generated by laboratory instruments, such as mass spectrometers, and colourimeters. A scientific data management system (SDMS) is designed to handle unstructured data from data systems like a LIMS or an ELN.

Based on the deployment mode, the on-premise segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it is experiencing good acceptance among institutions as it addresses the requirement of data safety and security and also, it is convenient to install the software and store data that can be used for future re-processing.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its high digital literacy and policies supporting the deployment of a scientific data management system and the presence of key market players.

Deployment Modes Covered:

• Remotely Hosted

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Petrochemical Refineries

• Oil & Gas

• Life Sciences

• Food & Beverage

• Environmental Testing Laboratories

• Chemicals

• Agriculture

End Users Covered:

• Research Institutes

• Laboratory

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

