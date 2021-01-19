Global Visual Computing Market is expected to reach $80.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Visual Computing Market include Cubix Corporation, Exxact Corporation, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Matrox, ARM Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Biodigital, Inc., IBM, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Imagination Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Limited, Softkinetic, and Google.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for advanced technologies in various industries, growing adoption of smart whiteboards in the education sector, enhanced user experience in most applications, increasing demand of simulation products and virtual reality. However, lack of skilled labors and high investment costs are restraining the market growth.

Visual Computing is a visual aspect or interactions of computing certain things related to computer visions and computer science. This visual computing is widely used in image processing, visualization, computer graphics, video processing, augmented and virtual reality. GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is the basic need for modern visual computing technology and hence propelling the computer graphics towards various application areas such as gaming, media & entertainment, healthcare, and automotive among others.

By end user, the automotive sector is expected to grow in the future, owing to the increasing global demand for automotive, thereby propelling the visual computing market across the globe. The visual computing in the automotive sector is expected to be used for rearview cameras in certain vehicles to provide a better look during various movements of vehicles.

On the basis of geography, North America is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet, huge investments made in research and development activities by prominent players of the visual computing market, and the presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the rising use of smartphones for gaming is also anticipated to boost this regional market growth over the forecast time period. The U.S. visual computing market has registered an excessive growth in the region, due to the rising adopting of head mounted display smart glasses.

Display Platforms Covered:

• Interactive Whiteboards

• Monitors

• Interactive Kiosk

• Interactive Video Wall

• Interactive Table

• Ultra High Definition TVs

• Smartphones

• Tablets

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Gaming

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Defense & Intelligence

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Aerospace

• Commercial Use

Technologies Covered:

• Video Processing

• Image Processing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

