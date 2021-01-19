Global Drone Simulator Market is expected to reach $1,842.90 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Drone Simulator Market include Aegis Technologies, CAE Inc, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Havelsan A.S., HELI-X, Hotprops, ImmersionRC Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, L3 Link Simulation & Training, Leonardo S.P.A., RealFlight Software, Selex ES, Silkan, Simlat Uas & ISR Training Solutions, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited and Zen Technologies Limited.

Increasing demand for drones in commercial and military applications, easy availability and low cost of trail of drone stimulation are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity of drone simulator system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing R&D activities in the field of military simulation would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Drone simulators are used to practice drone piloting skills in front person view (FPV) format. It is used to train an individual before actually flying the drone. Drone stimulators provide realistic view and experience, and helps learn about its physics and controls. It also combines all the fight dynamics and helps to reduce risks of human error while flying.

Based on device type, the augmented reality segment is likely to have a huge demand. The segment anticipated high growth due to the increasing adoption of augmented reality drone simulators in military applications which offer a better training experience to pilots by using the real world environment.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to extensive research and development of drone simulators, presence of prominent drone manufacturing companies in the region and high adoption rate in the military segment. In addition, increasing use of drones for gaming and racing applications is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the market in this region.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

System Types Covered:

• Portable

• Fixed

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Aftermarket

• Direct Sales

Drone Types Covered:

• Fixed wing

• Helicopter

• Multi-Rotor

• Quadcopter

• Rotary Wing

Device Types Covered:

• Virtual Reality

• Augmented Reality

End Users Covered:

• Military

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

