Global Healthcare IT Integration Market is expected to reach $8.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare IT Integration Market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Orion Health, Oracle Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc, Meditech, Koninklijke Philips, InterSystems Corporation, iNTERFACEWARE Inc, Infor, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Corepoint Health LLC, Cerner Corporation, Capsule Technologies Inc, AVI-SPL Inc and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Growing patient volume due to the COVID-19 outbreak, rising need to integrate healthcare systems and favorable government support & initiatives are the major factors driving the market growth. However, interoperability issues and high cost of HCIT integration is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing telehealth and remote patient monitoring markets may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Healthcare IT integration is a consortium of IT and healthcare sector and involves the application of latest IT solutions to monitor people’s health, perform secured exchange of their electronic data and provide economical healthcare solutions. Other benefit of the healthcare IT integration includes storage of useful records that can be used for analysis, better medical decision making and productivity, timely delivery of clinical results and improved patient care.

Based on product, the medical device integration software segment is likely to have a huge demand. Factors such as growing regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms, the shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home care settings, and the need for integrated healthcare systems to improve healthcare quality and outcomes are propelling the growth of the medical device integration software market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the favorable government initiatives for implementing IT in the healthcare industry, growing medical tourism, rising need for advanced telehealth & eHealth solutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the rising demand for quality healthcare in this region.

Types Covered:

• Services

• Products

Services Covered:

• Consulting

• Implementation & Integration

• Installation Services

• Operation Services

• Support, Maintenance and Upkeep Services

• Training & Education

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Aftermarket

Products Covered:

• Medical Device Integration Software

• Medical Device Integration Setup

• Media Integration Solutions

• Interface/Integration Engines

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare Center Integration

• Medical Device Integration

End Users Covered:

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers/ Radiology Centres

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

