Two Western Conference teams will face off against each other on Friday as the Los Angeles Clippers travel to the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles enters this game with an 8-4 record after beating New Orleans at home by five points in its last game while Sacramento enters this game with a 5-7 record after losing to Portland at home by six points in its last game. This game will start at 10:00 P.M. EST.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been in fine form so far this season as they’ve won eight of their first 12 games and they will be aiming for a third straight win after outlasting the Pelicans in a 111-106 home win on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 28 points and nine assists, Paul George added 27 points with six assists while Serge Ibaka chipped in with 12 points. As a team, the Clippers shot 47 percent from the field and 18 of 37 from the 3-point line as they took control of the game with a 33-15 second quarter push, before holding on for the narrow win as the Pelicans rallied with 35 points in the fourth quarter to keep things interesting late.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have been inconsistent lately as they’ve lost six of their past eight games and they will be kicking themselves after falling to the Trailblazers in a 132-126 home loss on Wednesday. De’Aaron Fox led the team with 29 points and six assists, Buddy Hield drained eight 3-pointers on his way to 26 points while Richaun Holmes and Tyrese Haliburton each scored 17 points. As a team, the Kings shot a healthy 52 percent from the field and 19 of 38 from the 3-point line as they caught fire early to lead by as many as 20 points in the second quarter and again by 16 points in the third quarter, only to get run down in the fourth quarter where they scored just 21 points. The Kings had a great shooting night from the perimeter, but their defense allowed the Trailblazers to pour in 23 shots from deep.

Looking at the betting trends, the Clippers are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 road games overall, 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games playing on one days rest and 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall. The Kings are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games, 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a loss and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Head to head, the under is 3-1-1 in the last five meetings overall, the Clippers are 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings overall and the Clippers are 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings in Sacramento.

The Clippers were able to cruise after a strong second quarter on Wednesday, but it was far from convincing given that the Pelicans were severely shorthanded for that one. The Kings just can’t build any momentum this season and they will be particularly disappointed after their heartbreaking loss to the Trailblazers on Wednesday. The Clippers could be shorthanded for this one as Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley are both currently listed as questionable, so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Kings pull off the upset here. However, I’d still rather go with the Clippers and the short line as they are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 road games.

Clippers vs Kings prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are right on the heels of rivals Lakers and will travel to Sacramento with back to back wins over the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 55 points as the Clippers clinched a 111-106 win at the Staples Center last time out. The Clippers are 8-4 in the league and second behind the Lakers in the Western Conference. A win on Friday puts them closer to their arch-rivals.

As for the Kings, Sacramento have won just two of their last six games and are currently languishing outside the playoff spots. The Kings suffered a 126-132 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers last time out, despite best efforts from De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. The duo combined for 55 points on the night but could not steer Sacramento to the win as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum coasted past their defence for way too long. The Kings have their backs against the wall at home against the Clippers but will hope to get their campaign back on track with a win on Friday night.

Clippers vs Kings team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams (day-to-day)

Sacramento Kings: Jahmi’us Ramsey, Buddy Hield (day-to-day), Jabari Parker (out)

Clippers vs Kings team news: Predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes

Clippers Look To Win Their Third Straight Game

The Los Angeles Clippers enter this game on a bit of a roll as they have won each of their last two games including a five-point home victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game. In that game, Los Angeles’ offense was pretty good as it scored 111 points while shooting 47.3% from the floor and 48.6% from the three-point line. Now, the Clippers will be looking to win their third straight basketball game with a road game up next on Friday. Luckily, Los Angeles has won four of its first six road games as it has looked extremely comfortable in opposing arenas up to this point.

Leading the Clippers offensively is shooting guard Paul George who is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game along with 6.2 rebounds per game. In addition, he is shooting an absurd 51.6% from the three-point line as he has been lethal from behind the arc.

Following the victory against New Orleans, Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue discussed how his team can continue to improve moving forward.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re just taking advantage of every day, every game, every practice and trying to get better.

Sacramento’s Defense Continues To Struggle

The Sacramento Kings have been playing some terrible basketball lately as they have lost three of their last four games including a six-point home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. In that game, Sacramento’s defense was terrible as it allowed 132 points while letting the opposition shoot 47.9% from the three-point line. However, that lackluster defensive performance was not surprising since Sacramento has allowed at least 122 points in each of its last six games. Now, Sacramento will be looking for a much better defensive performance at home on Friday if it plans on getting back on track against a division rival.

Leading the Kings offensively is point guard De’Aaron Fox who is averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game along with 5.4 assists per game. In addition, he is averaging a team-high 1.4 steals per game as he has been extremely active on both sides of the ball.