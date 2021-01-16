Bulls Active Roster: Denzel Valentine, Thaddeus Young, Cristiano Felicio, Adam Mokoka, Daniel Gafford, Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison, Patrick Williams, Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Ryan Arcidiacono, Devon Dotson, Tomas Satoransky, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Garrett Temple, Luke Kornet

Bulls Injured Players:

Chandler Hutchison (Out – Self Isolating): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Hutchison will miss at least two more games.

Otto Porter Jr. (Day To Day – Back): The Bulls have listed Porter Jr. as PROBABLE for Friday’s game (Jan. 15) against the Thunder.

Ryan Arcidiacono (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said there’s no timetable for Arcidiacono’s return.

Tomas Satoransky (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Satoransky will miss at least two more games.

Garrett Temple (Day To Day – Ankle): The Bulls have listed Temple as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Jan. 15) against the Thunder.

Thunder Active Roster: Ty Jerome, Aleksej Pokusevski, Justin Jackson, Josh Hall, Moses Brown, Luguentz Dort, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley, George Hill, Mike Muscala, Theo Maledon, Kenrich Williams, Trevor Ariza, Isaiah Roby, Al Horford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Miller

Thunder Injured Players:

Ty Jerome (Out – Left Ankle): Jerome has yet to appear in a game this season and his return is unknown.

Darius Bazley (Day To Day – Ankle): The Thunder have listed Bazley as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Jan. 15) against the Bulls.

Trevor Ariza (Out – Personal): Ariza remains away from the team indefinitely.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV: Fox Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 675, U-verse 751/1751)

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Three things to know

Former Thunder coach Billy Donovan will return to Oklahoma City for his first regular season game against the Thunder. The Thunder hosted the Bulls twice in the preseason. Donovan, hired by the Bulls in the offseason, went 243-157 (.608) in five seasons with the Thunder.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (27.7) behind Bradley Beal (34.9), CJ McCollum (28.1) and Stephen Curry (27.8). LaVine is averaging 34.4 points per game on 54% shooting in his last five games.

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to play Friday after missing Chicago’s last seven games due to COVID-19 protocols. Markkanen has averaged 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in four games.

Billy Donovan and Mark Daigneault have spent plenty of time talking about coaching philosophy and coming up with game plans.

Friday, they’ll square off against each other for the first time in the regular season when Donovan’s Chicago Bulls play at the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Daigneault is in his first year as head coach.

Donovan left the Thunder in the offseason after five seasons as head coach, walking away before Oklahoma City started