After so much confusion and rumors NFL has managed the kick-off the Wild card round. This year 14 teams will participate to claw their way to Tampa. Number of reschedule, Dozens of players on Covid-19 list, finally The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts are going to face each other in the first game of NFL Wild Card. Yeah!! Sounds good right?? Again the weekends will be much more enjoyable watching live NFL Wild Card games. Now let’s discuss how, when, where Bills vs. Colts are going to face each other.

Which teams are going to NFL Wild Card participate at first game?

As mentioned earlier, Bills and Colts are going to participate for the first game of Wild card. As like before, there are several ways through which you can watch Bills vs. Colts live online.

Where and when the game will start?

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

Stadium: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Time: 1.05 pm E.T

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills Live Online?

In the US

TV Networks: ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC

Live stream: ESPN+, CBS All Access, fuboTV.

People with a link association will have the option to get NFL season finisher games on ESPN, ABC, CBS or NBC. They can be live streamed online on those organizations’ individual sites and applications.

Fubo.TV is a standout amongst other real time features that offers NBC and it’s our top pick for observing the entirety of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has the entirety of the correct transmission organizations and the two link channels you’ll have to get your football fix. Who needs link? Not Fubo endorsers. It has a 7-day free preliminary so you don’t have to settle in advance.

Sling TV is a reasonable live TV administration with a portion of the channels that football fans need, giving a center ground. The $45 every month Sling Orange + Blue bundle has NBC for this game, just as ESPN and neighborhood Fox members.

In the UK:

Our companions across the lake can likewise watch Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts live, regardless of whether it is an unholy hour of 1:15 a.m. neighborhood BST in the early long stretches of Sunday morning. Truly, those in the U.K. will need Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K.

In case you’re a current Sky client, you can get the entirety of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 every month. In case you’re not hoping to spend that much, you can get a less far reaching Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Day by day, week by week and month to month passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

In Canada:

US football fans north of the boundary will require DAZN to watch the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts live stream in Canada. DAZN is additionally the home of live Champions League soccer matches. Besides, Canadians get a 30-day free preliminary of DAZN here.

Bills vs. Colts NFL Wild Card Game Odds, predictions & Expert opinion:

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2020 NFL standard season as probably the sultriest group in the alliance, dominating six continuous games and nine of their last 10. Because of that flood, they made sure about their first AFC East title since 1995 and the No. 2 seed in the AFC season finisher section. The Bills will endeavor to record their first postseason triumph since that 1995 mission when they have the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Wild Card challenge on Saturday. The opening shot from Bills Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Bison (13-3) finished up the ordinary season by directing Miami 56-26 and tying an establishment record for triumphs. Indianapolis (11-5) secured its second season finisher appearance in three seasons by overcoming Jacksonville 28-14 in its finale. Wild ox is a 6.5-point top choice in the most recent Bills versus Colts chances from William Hill Sports book, while the over-under for complete focuses scored is 51. Prior to securing any Colts versus Bills picks or NFL forecasts, ensure you see what Sports Line’s inhabitant Colts master, R.J. White, needs to state.

